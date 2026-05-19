Electric Car Grant: every EV the government will pay you to buy

Last year, the UK government announced its Electric Car Grant (ECG) scheme, designed to help motorists save up to £3,750 off the price of a new EV.

Now, some 10 months since the ECG was announced, more than 50 different cars and SUVs are eligible to receive a discount.

The ECG only applies to brand new electric cars priced at less than £37,000 to begin with. They must also be capable of covering at least 100 miles when fully charged. Car manufacturers need to meet warranty rules and conform to standards for sustainable manufacturing, too.

The government assesses whether a car meets the eligibility criteria for the ECG, meaning there is no additional paperwork for buyers. Instead, they can simply take advantage of the discount: either £1,500 or £3,750, depending on which band the car qualifies for.

More cars continue to be added to the ECG scheme. As of now (May 2026), however, these are all the vehicles that have qualified.

Electric Car Grant Band 1: £3,750 discount

Band 1 of the ECG offers the biggest discount of £3,750, but also comes with more stringent requirements around sustainability.

As a result, the number of cars and SUVs that have qualified for Band 1 remains low in comparison to those offered the smaller Band 2 grant.

There is still a range of vehicles available, though, including everything from a compact hot hatchback to sizeable SUVs – all with a healthy £3,750 deducted from their list prices.

Be aware that certain cars do appear on both lists, with battery capacity typically the differentiating factor between the bands.

Here are the models currently eligible for Band 1 of the ECG, listed in alphabetical order.

Citroen e-C5 Aircross Long Range

Citroen was one of the first manufacturers to announce its eligibility for the Electric Car Grant scheme, having a number of models qualify for Band 2 funding.

Only one Citroen has so far gained £3,750 Band 1 status, with the Long Range version of the e-C5 Aircross eligible for the maximum discount.

The Citroen e-C5 Aircross features a 97kWh battery, which can see this versatile electric SUV cover up to 421 miles on a full charge.

However, while the Citroen e-C5 Aircross Long Range was briefly available to buy at the end of 2025, the French brand is currently not accepting orders until later this year.

Ford Puma Gen-E

Ford has announced bold plans to bring a host of new vehicles to the European market. Until then, the popular Puma Gen-E is likely to remain a mainstay of the Blue Oval’s range.

The Ford Puma Gen-E was actually the first car to gain eligibility for Band 1 of the Electric Car Grant scheme. With this being one of the UK’s best-selling cars of recent years, a £3,750 discount on its list price is big news.

Offered in a number of trim levels, the Puma Gen-E has a 43kWh battery that provides an official range of 234 miles. Used solely around town, this can increase to 325 miles.

Ford E-Tourneo Courier

You may not think it from looking at them, but the Ford E-Tourneo Courier (a van-based compact MPV) and Ford Puma Gen-E are actually related. Both use the same platform, and are manufactured in the same factory in Romania.

Helping both the E-Tourneo Courier and Puma Gen-E qualify for Band 1 of the Electric Car Grant are their electric motors, which are sustainably produced at Ford’s factory in Halewood, Merseyside.

The E-Tourneo Courier’s boxier shape is less forgiving than the Puma Gen-E when it comes to battery range, with an official combined figure of 177 miles. On the plus side, it is considerably more practical, with flexible seating to maximise space for passengers or luggage.

Mini Countryman Electric

The third-generation Mini Countryman was the first model from the British marque to be manufactured in Germany – and the first version of the compact SUV with the option of a battery-electric powertrain.

Two versions of the Mini Countryman Electric qualify for the Electric Car Grant Band 1 discount of £3,750, which applies to models recently updated for 2026 with a 65.2kWh battery.

Buyers can choose the front-wheel-drive Countryman E, with 201hp and a range of 307 miles, or the all-wheel-drive Countryman SE All4. The latter boasts an impressive 313hp, albeit with a reduced battery range of 287 miles.

Nissan Leaf

The Nissan Leaf was one of the first vehicles to prove an electric car could be an everyday proposition, and is now into its third generation.

Proudly built in Sunderland, the latest Leaf was launched with a 75kWh battery. Although a smaller battery is due to join the lineup in future, it is this current that qualifies the Leaf for a £3,750 ECG discount.

Prices for the Nissan Leaf start from £32,249 in entry level Engage trim with the Electric Car Grant applied. At the top of the range, the Leaf Evolve packs a Bose sound system and 19-inch alloy wheels, and costs from £36,249.

With the 75kWh battery, the Nissan Leaf can cover up to 381 miles when fully charged.

Nissan Micra 52kWh

The Nissan Micra has returned as a fully electric supermini, sharing a platform with the Renault 5 E-Tech. Nissan has used distinctive design to set the Micra apart from its French cousin, although the EV powertrain is shared between them.

This is a good thing, however, as the Nissan Micra equipped with the larger 52kWh battery pack qualifies for Band 1 of the Electric Car Grant.

In long-range form, the Nissan Micra can cover up to 260 miles between charges, and is available in either Advance or flagship Evolve trim levels.

A smaller 40kWh version of the Micra is eligible for the Band 2 £1,500 discount. However, thanks to the ECG, the 52kWh model now has a lower starting price than the 40kWh version.

Renault 5 E-Tech 52kWh

The Renault 5 E-Tech has been a huge success, with its retro-inspired styling helping to win an array of fans. It has also given Renault a bulging trophy cabinet, including the UK Car of the Year 2026 award.

Renault’s electric supermini was one of the first to qualify for the Electric Car Grant in Band 1, although (as with the related Nissan Micra) the £3,750 discount only applies to cars with the larger 52kWh battery pack.

When equipped with this battery, prices for the Renault 5 E-Tech start from £23,495 with the ECG applied. The car’s battery range is up to 250 miles.

Alpine A290

The Alpine A290 is the Renault 5 E-Tech’s sportier cousin, and utilising the same platform means it gains eligibility for the Band 1 ECG discount of £3,750.

It makes the electric hot hatchback even more desirable, with the discount applicable to all versions of the A290. This means a choice of 180hp or 220hp power outputs, both combined with the 52kWh battery pack.

In its most powerful 220hp form, the Alpine A290 GTS can accelerate from 0-62mph in just 6.4 seconds. As a result, the A290 is a genuine performance car that the government will subsidise you to buy.

Renault 4 E-Tech Electric

For those wanting a more practical EV, the Renault 4 E-Tech has also qualified for the maximum Electric Car Grant of £3,750.

Inspired by the classic Renault 4, the new electric version boasts practicality and charm in equal measure. As with the related Renault 5 E-Tech, the battery powered SUV has been busy collecting awards, including the trophy for AUTOBEST Best Buy Car of Europe 2026.

All versions of the Renault 4 E-Tech feature a 52kWh battery pack, which is built in France, securing it Band 1 eligibility for sustainable production.

The Electric Car Grant applies across the full Renault 4 E-Tech range, including the recently launched ‘Plein Sud’ model with its full-length canvas roof.

Renault Scenic E-Tech Electric

The Renault Scenic E-Tech is the latest model from the French manufacturer to gain eligibility for the Electric Car Grant, securing the top Band 1 discount of £3,750.

Helping the Renault Scenic E-Tech qualify for Band 1 is a factory located in Europe, plus an 89 percent recyclable design. Featuring an 87kWh battery pack and a 220hp electric motor, the Scenic can officially cover up to 379 miles when fully charged.

Securing the Electric Car Grant is another success for the Renault Scenic E-Tech, which previously collected the European Car of the Year award in 2024.

Electric Car Grant Band 2 cars: £1,500 discount

Being eligible for Band 2 of the Electric Car Grant means lower benchmarks for sustainable design and production. However, it still requires vehicles to meet the same rules on pricing, warranty and battery range.

Needing to satisfy these less stringent requirements means there are far more vehicles eligible for the £1,500 Band 2 discount. And more are being added all the time.

At present, the cars and SUVs eligible for Band 2 of the Electric Car Grant include:

Abarth 600e

Alfa Romeo Junior Elettrica

Citroen e-C3, Citroen e-C3 Aircross and Citroen e-C3 Urban Range

Citroen e-C4 and Citroen e-C4 X

Citroen e-C5 Aircross Comfort Range

Citroen e-Berlingo

Citroen e-SpaceTourer

Cupra Born

DS DS3

DS No4

Fiat 600e

Ford Capri

Ford Explorer

Hyundai Kona Electric

Jeep Avenger

Kia EV2

Kia EV3

Kia EV4

Kia PV5 Passenger

Nissan Ariya

Nissan Micra (40kWh)

Peugeot e-208

Peugeot e-2008

Peugeot e-308

Peugeot e-408

Peugeot e-Rifter

Peugeot e-Traveller

Renault 5 (40kWh)

Renault Megane E-Tech

Skoda Elroq

Skoda Enyaq

Toyota C-HR+

Toyota Proace City Verso

Vauxhall Astra Electric

Vauxhall Combo Life Electric

Vauxhall Corsa Electric

Vauxhall Frontera Electric

Vauxhall Grandland Electric

Vauxhall Mokka Electric

Vauxhall Vivaro Life Electric

Volkswagen ID. 3

Volkswagen ID. 4

Volkswagen ID. 5

As the government continues to approve more applications for the Electric Car Grant scheme, the list of eligible cars will continue to expand. if you need more advice on buying and running an EV, follow the link to our sister Motoring Electric website below.

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