First look at Volkswagen ID. Polo GTI electric hot hatch

Volkswagen has pulled the wraps off the new ID. Polo GTI – its first electric model to wear the famous GTI badge.

Previously teased in concept form, Volkswagen revealed the ID. Polo GTI at the 2026 Nurburgring 24 Hours race in Germany.

It arrives 50 years after the GTI badge was first applied to a hot Volkswagen. The company says its new EV recaptures the spirit of the original Mk1 Golf GTI.

With 226hp, it becomes the most powerful road-going Polo to date, with 19hp more than the outgoing petrol-fuelled GTI.

Benefiting from the practical and user-friendly interior of the regular ID. Polo, the new GTI will take aim at electric hot hatches such as the Alpine A290.

Channeling the GTI spirit

Like the regular Volkswagen ID. Polo, the GTI is front-wheel drive, furthering the connection to the legendary Mk1 Golf GTI.

An electronically controlled limited-slip differential will help manage the 226hp and 214lb ft of torque. Deploying full power should see the ID. Polo GTI accelerate from 0-62mph in 6.8 seconds, with a top speed limited to 109mph.

The 0-62mph time is 0.3 seconds slower than the old petrol Polo GTI, with the new electric hot hatch version’s heavier 1,540kg kerb weight undoubtedly the main culprit.

Limiting the top speed could aid range from the ID. Polo GTI’s 52kWh battery pack. Volkswagen quotes an official, WLTP-tested figure of 263 miles on a full battery.

Charging speeds of up to 105kW on public DC devices are similar to other EV superminis, and could see a 10 to 80 percent top-up take 24 minutes.

Retro details inside and out

Volkswagen has equipped the ID. Polo GTI with adaptive Dynamic Chassis Control as standard, along with bespoke tuning for its steering. A new button on the steering wheel enables a special GTI driving mode.

The two-spoke wheel itself features red stitching, along with a marker at the 12 o’clock position. More red stitching is used on the door cards, with red trim added to the dashboard.

No modern Volkswagen GTI would be complete without sports seats, which are trimmed in an ‘interpretation’ of the classic tartan check upholstery. A red GTI emblem is integrated into the headrests, too.

A 10.25-inch digital instrument panel gains bespoke GTI readouts, and is combined with a 12.9-inch central touchscreen. Volkswagen has also included a ‘retro graphics’ mode, creating a display that resembles the dashboard of a Mk1 Golf.

German-market orders from the autumn

On the outside, Volkswagen has added a chunky front splitter and honeycomb mesh for the air intake. Naturally, a red go-faster stripe also stretches between the LED headlights.

A set of 19-inch alloy wheels and deeper sills incorporating GTI badges provide a sporty side profile. A roof spoiler can be found at the rear, along with a diffuser and darkened LED tail lights.

Volkswagen will begin taking orders from German customers this autumn, with prices due to start from €39,000 – equivalent to £34,000.

Full UK prices and specifications for the ID. Polo GTI, along with predicted delivery dates, will be confirmed in due course.

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