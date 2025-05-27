The Nissan Micra is back: now electric and based on the Renault 5

The Nissan Micra is back – and making its return to Britain’s roads later this year. The smallest Nissan has undergone a radical transformation, becoming fully electric for its sixth generation.

Underpinning the new Micra is the ‘AmpR Small’ platform, which is also used for the award-winning Renault 5 E-Tech electric car.

This should give the Micra a fighting chance in a competitive marketplace – and help Nissan achieve its dramatic plan for financial turnaround.

Scooping up attention

The new Nissan Micra is certainly compact. It measures less than four metres in length, and tips the scales at a maximum of 1,525kg.

Notable design features include distinctive ‘winking’ LED headlights and 18-inch wheels for all trim levels, plus what Nissan calls an ‘ice cream scoop’ waistline. The latter runs atop the front and rear doors, and is said to replicate the indent that running an ice cream scoop along the bodywork would make.

Nissan will offer Micra customers 14 different paint colour combinations. A contrasting roof finish is available, depending on the trim level chosen.

Up to 253 miles on a charge

A choice of two powertrains is available at launch for the new Micra. These mirror the electric options offered for the Renault 5 E-Tech.

The entry-level 120hp electric motor and 40kWh battery pack mean a potential range of 192 miles. For those who travel longer distances, a 150hp version with a larger 52kWh battery provides up to 253 miles of range.

As with the Renault 5 E-Tech, the Nissan Micra will come with bi-directional charging, allowing vehicle-to-load and vehicle-to-grid capabilities. Recharging from a DC rapid device requires 30 minutes to boost the battery from 15 to 80 percent capacity.

A heat pump will be standard with both battery options on the new Micra, helping to maximise efficiency.

Building an electric future

The interior of the new Micra is built around integrating Google into the NissanConnect infotainment system. Controlled through the central touchscreen, built-in Google tech will allow drivers to set navigation routes from their smartphones, adding charging stops along the way.

Google voice commands can be used for the Micra’s climate control system and heated seats, too.

Nissan plans to release the sixth-generation Micra to European audiences by the end of 2025, and will confirm prices and final specifications nearer the time.

The Micra is part of a plan to launch four new electric cars by 2027, including the next-generation Nissan Leaf and Juke.

ALSO READ:

Nissan creates free retro-inspired Formula E video game

New special edition Peugeot 208 Style priced at £199 a month

Porsche 911 goes retro with new Spirit 70 edition

The Fiat Panda 4×4 is back and ready for action