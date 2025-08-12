Alpine A290 hot hatch now from £295 a month

A new Alpine A290 finance offer with 1.9 percent APR can be combined with the government’s Electric Car Grant discount of £1,500.

John Redfern
John Redfern
Alpine A290 Finance Deals

The Alpine A290 electric hot hatchback is now available with a host of new manufacturer-backed finance deals.

Special summer offers, in place until 25 August 2025, mean Alpine customers can choose from new PCP (Personal Contract Purchase) and HP (Hire Purchase) packages. 

Alpine has introduced a low 1.9 percent APR for both the PCP and HP deals, combined with a £1,000 deposit contribution.

In addition, Alpine has also automatically applied the government’s Electric Car Grant discount of £1,500 to the list price of all A290 models.

High performance, low-rate finance

Alpine A290 Finance Deals

For those using the PCP offer, this could see a monthly cost of £294.97 for the A290 GT on a 48-month deal.

This 1.9 percent APR package requires a £4,624 customer deposit, and caps annual use at 6,000 miles. A final ‘balloon’ payment of £13,762.80 would be required to own the electric hot hatch at the end of the term.

Choosing the HP option means monthly payments of £428.52 for the same Alpine A290 GT model. This requires a substantial customer deposit of £11,200, plus a finance term of 48 months.

Place your order now

Alpine A290 Finance Deals

Alpine’s finance offers apply to all versions of the A290, excluding the motorsport-prepared Rallye model.

Buyers can choose from four trim levels: GT, GT Premium, GT Performance and GTS. The Alpine combines power outputs of 180hp or 220hp with a 52kWh battery pack.

Buyers will need to place their order with an Alpine dealership by 25 August 2025, and have their new car financed and registered by 30 September 2025.

Nicola Burnside, managing director of Alpine UK, said: “The A290 has already set a new benchmark for electric hot hatches, and these compelling offers make it even easier for customers to experience Alpine’s unique blend of performance, fun and emotion. 

“With the Electric Car Grant and lowered finance rates, there has never been a better time to join the Alpine family.”

