New Renault 4 Plein Sud goes open-air for the summer

The Renault 4 E-Tech has gained the option of a huge canvas roof, bringing the outside in for the retro-styled electric SUV.

UK customers with a Renault R Pass can order the new Renault 4 E-Tech Plein Sud from today. The wider public will have to wait until 14 May 2026.

Paying tribute to the folding roof on the original Renault 4, the new Plein Sud has been ‘engineered to deliver the joy of open-air driving without compromising refinement or practicality’.

Being an electric B-segment SUV with a large, fully opening fabric roof makes the Renault 4 E-Tech Plein Sud unique in its class.

Boosting the appeal of the Plein Sud is the fact that, like the regular Renault 4 E-Tech, it qualifies for the full £3,750 Electric Car Grant (ECG).

The sky really is the limit

Renault has engineered the Plein Sud’s canvas roof to operate electrically via pressing one button, or by giving a voice command to the ‘Reno’ digital assistant.

With a maximum aperture of 80 x 92cm, the roof gives both those in the front and rear seats the full open-air experience. Gathering neatly into three folds, it can also be opened in several stages.

Renault says the multi-layer construction of the canvas top provides ‘excellent acoustic and sealing qualities’. The roof also has a minimal impact on the headroom inside the electric SUV.

In addition, the folding nature of the Plein Sud’s canvas roof means it does not affect luggage capacity. Just like the regular Renault 4, up to 420 litres of space is on offer. This increases to 1,350 litres with the rear seats folded flat.

The roof rails and ‘shark fin’ antenna had to be removed to accommodate the fabric roof,, However, changes to the Renault 4 E-Tech are otherwise minimal.

No effect on performance

As with the standard SUV, the Renault 4 E-Tech Plein Sud comes with a 150hp electric motor that drives the front wheels. This allows a top speed of 93mph, with the 0-62mph run requiring 8.2 seconds. There is no performance penalty for the open version.

A 52kWh battery is standard, providing a range of 242 miles in official WLTP tests. Capable of rapid charging at speeds up to 100kW, the battery can be replenished from 15 to 80 percent in 30 minutes.

Renault will offer the Plein Sud in both Techno+ and Iconic+ trim levels, similar to the SUV variant.

Standard equipment in Techno+ specification includes 18-inch alloy wheels, dual-zone climate control, a fabric dashboard with grey stitching and a synthetic leather steering wheel.

A 10-inch digital instrument panel is combined with a 10-inch central touchscreen, with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity. Front and rear parking sensors, a rear-view camera and adaptive cruise control are also included.

Electric Car Grant means a £3,750 saving

Opting for the Plein Sud in Iconic+ trim sees the addition of 18-inch ‘Parisenne’ diamond-cut alloy wheels, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, a synthetic leather dashboard and a Harmon Kardon sound system.

The Renault 4 E-Tech Plein Sud becomes the latest model from the French marque to qualify for the full ECG, alongside the Renault 5 E-Tech and Scenic E-Tech.

A discount of £3,750 means prices for the Plein Sud in Techno+ specification start at £27,445, with the Iconic+ version requiring £29,445.

These represent a £1,500 premium over the fixed-roof Renault 4 E-Tech. Placing an order now will mean delivery in the third quarter of 2026.

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