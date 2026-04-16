Renault Scenic E-Tech now qualifies for £3,750 Electric Car Grant

The Scenic E-Tech SUV has become the latest model from Renault to gain full eligibility for the Electric Car Grant (ECG).

Notably, the Renault Scenic E-Tech family SUV has been rewarded with the maximum £3,750 grant – available solely to EVs made to the ‘highest manufacturing sustainability standards’.

It becomes the third Renault to qualify for the top-level ECG, following the Renault 4 and 5 models announced last year. Other vehicles from the French marque qualify for the smaller £1,500 grant.

As a result, the Scenic E-Tech now costs from £33,245 in entry-level Techno specification.

Scenic E-Tech ready to order now

All versions of the Renault Scenic E-Tech sold in the UK use a 220hp electric motor, which is combined with an 87kWh ‘Long Range’ battery pack.

Depending on the trim level chosen, the Scenic E-Tech is capable of up to 381 miles when fully charged. Replenishing its battery from 15 to 80 percent requires 32 minutes with a DC rapid-charger.

The £33,345 Renault Scenic E-Tech in Techno trim features 19-inch alloy wheels, a 12.3-inch digital instrument panel, a 12-inch central touchscreen and wireless smartphone charging.

Opting for the Techno Esprit Alpine version now costs £36,245, adding 20-inch alloy wheels, heated sports seats, a heated steering wheel and blue carpets.

Now priced at £38,245 thanks to the ECG, the Scenic E-Tech Iconic Esprit Alpine tops the range. It comes withb an electrically adjustable driver’s seat, Harman Kardon audio system and a panoramic sunroof.

One in three Renaults is now electric

Adam Wood, managing director of Renault UK, said: “Today’s confirmation of the maximum grant for Renault Scenic, as a result of its battery maker using 100 percent renewable energy at its plant, is another demonstration of how we have prioritised putting sustainability at the heart of our manufacturing processes.

“In the first three months of 2026, Renault’s EV registrations in the UK grew 87 percent year-on-year, powered by a combination of the launches of the award-winning Renault 4 and Renault 5 and the growing consumer confidence and momentum built by the government’s Electric Car Grant.

“Now, one in three new Renault cars sold is electric, proving that there is a strong appetite for great electric cars that are brilliantly designed, fun to drive, packed with tech and affordably priced.”

Look out for our review of the Renault Scenic E-Tech – coming soon to Motoring Research.

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