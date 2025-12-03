Renault 5 and 4 boosted by full £3,750 Electric Car Grant

The Renault 5 and Renault 4 are now eligible for the top-tier £3,750 Electric Car Grant (ECG) following a shift in battery production to France.

The long-range 52kWh is now being built in Renault’s gigafactory in Douai, rather than in China. This means it meets the sustainability part of the ECG, duly taking the grant up from £1,500 to the full £3,750.

This takes prices for the new Renault 5 Techno+ down to £23,945. Iconic Five+ models cost from £25,945 and Roland Garros+ are from £26,945.

Renault 4 prices now start from £23,445, with the ECG applied.

Renault has also taken the opportunity to tweak the spec of both Renault 5 and Renault 4, following early customer feedback.

Renault 5 Techno+ get a contrast black roof as standard, while Iconic Five+ and Roland Garros+ get a Harman Kardon stereo.

Renault 4 Evolution+ models get a new 18-inch steel wheel design, Techno+ have a contrast black roof and Iconic+ get the Harman Kardon stereo.

The 52kWh models now carry the ‘+’ designation to denote they use the Douai-made batteries – and benefit from the full £3,750 Electric Car Grant.

Alpine A290 also gets ECG boost

The Renault 5’s sporty sister car, the Alpine A290, also now qualifies for the full £3,750 ECG.

The entire Alpine A290 range – that’s GT+, GT Performance+ and GTS+ – now enjoy lower transaction prices, which start from £30,245.

“Earning the full £3,750 grant eligibility is fantastic news and I’ve no doubt will accelerate the already amazing interested we have had in the award-winning Alpine A290,” said head of Alpine Cars UK Nicola Burnside.

“The awarding of the top-tier £3,750 Electric Car Grant is great news for customers who are thinking about switching to electric,” added Renault Group UK MD Adam Wood.

“We are pleased to see that our focus on environmental accountability and investment in made-in-Europe battery manufacturing has been recognised.

“Since the grant was introduced, we have seen momentum build in the market, and this decision will further boost the UK’s rising EV sales even further.”

The Renault and Alpine models join other cars qualifying for the full £3,750 ECG, including the Ford Puma Gen-E and latest Nissan Leaf.

ALSO READ:

New Nissan Leaf gets £3,750 price cut thanks to Electric Car Grant

A record number of new EVs were sold in September

Motorists in favour of breathalyser locks for convicted drink-drivers