Ford EVs now come with a home charger and 10,000 free miles

Ford has launched a comprehensive package to help drivers go electric. The Ford Power Promise now comes with every new Ford EV, including the forthcoming Ford Puma Gen-E.

The headline Ford Power Promise offer is a free home electric car charger, plus free installation. Ford will also provide up to 10,000 miles’ of home energy bonus, meaning EV owners can drive for free if they recharge at home.

The Ford Power Promise also includes a five-year towing assistance package, so motorists won’t be stranded at the side of the road if their EV battery runs out.

Helping to make this unlikely is the Ford BlueOval Charge Network, which provides access to more than 33,000 public charge points across the UK. The FordPass app is also designed to ‘eliminate the stress and storage of multiple apps for public charging payments’.

Lastly, the Ford Power Promise comes with a five-year service plan and an eight-year, 100,000-mile battery warranty.

Making EVs less stressful

Ford UK chair and MD Lisa Brankin acknowledged that switching to an EV can be a daunting prospect for some drivers. “Ford has decided to simplify and de-stress the entire ownership experience by launching a one-of-a-kind promise to new electric car buyers,” she explained.

“This commitment from Ford aims to entice new buyers into the exciting world of electric vehicles and stimulate additional demand for our freshest-ever lineup of electric passenger cars.”

As well as the new Puma Gen-E, the Ford Power Promise is offered on the Ford Explorer, Ford Capri, Ford Mustang Mach-E, Ford E-Tourneo Custom and Ford E-Tourneo Courier.

Those who already have a home EV charger can choose a £500 cash alternative instead.

Working with Octopus Energy

The Ford Power Promise builds on an existing relationship the car company has with Octopus Energy. Customers can benefit from the Intelligent Octopus Go smart energy tariff, which charges vehicles for just 7p per kWh overnight.

Ford says this will save 70 percent compared to electricity price cap rates. Charging a new Puma Gen-E could cost as little as £3.23, the firm has calculated.

“With every electric car that takes to the road, we’re getting closer to zero-emissions transport,” said Octopus Energy’s Alex Schoch. “To reach the finish line, we need to make green driving cheap and accessible.

‘Working together with Ford, we’re able to create a compelling incentive for drivers to make the switch to electric, saving their pocket and the planet at the same time.”

The Ford Power Promise comes in response to a survey carried out by the firm that showed one in four customers experience greater uncertainty and complexity when buying a new EV. One in eight people found it too difficult to arrange home charging, while one in three believe that EVs take too long to charge.

