Long-range Nissan Micra now gets full £3,750 Electric Car Grant

A new Nissan Micra with the choice long-range 52kWh battery now costs from £23,345, thanks to qualifying for the full £3,750 Electric Car Grant (ECG).

Previously in receipt of a £1,500 grant, the larger electric car discount comes courtesy of a new battery for the long-range Micra that is now sourced from Europe.

Notably, this means the 52kWh Nissan Micra Advance now costs £250 less than the 40kWh battery alternative. That’s because the shorter-range model still uses a battery sourced from China, so only receives a £1,500 ECG discount.

Up to 257 miles of range

The 52kWh Nissan Micra is available in Advance or range-topping Evolve specifications, with the latter now costing £26,115.

A Nissan Micra with the 52kWh battery offers a range of up to 257 miles: a useful improvement on the 196-mile range of the standard vehicle.

The Nissan Micra’s closely related sister car, the Renault 5, is already eligible for the top-tier £3,750 ECG. So too is the larger and more practical Renault 4, which is a finalist for AUTOBEST Conquest 2026.

ECG saving matches Nissan Leaf

Nissan GB managing director James Taylor said the battery update resulted from using a new supplier.

“It means that both of our new model launches so far this year – Micra and Leaf – are available with the maximum EV grant discount.”

The new British-built Nissan Leaf gained full ECG status in November 2025 – and was recently announced as a top three finalist for World Car of the Year 2026.

The WCOTY winners will be announced live at the New York International Auto Show on 1 April.

