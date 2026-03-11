Long-range Nissan Micra now gets full £3,750 Electric Car Grant

A new Nissan Micra with the long-range 52kWh battery now costs just £23,245, as it qualifies for the full £3,750 Electric Car Grant.

Richard Aucock
Richard Aucock

A new Nissan Micra with the choice long-range 52kWh battery now costs from £23,345, thanks to qualifying for the full £3,750 Electric Car Grant (ECG).

Previously in receipt of a £1,500 grant, the larger electric car discount comes courtesy of a new battery for the long-range Micra that is now sourced from Europe.

Notably, this means the 52kWh Nissan Micra Advance now costs £250 less than the 40kWh battery alternative. That’s because the shorter-range model still uses a battery sourced from China, so only receives a £1,500 ECG discount.

Up to 257 miles of range

The 52kWh Nissan Micra is available in Advance or range-topping Evolve specifications, with the latter now costing £26,115.

A Nissan Micra with the 52kWh battery offers a range of up to 257 miles: a useful improvement on the 196-mile range of the standard vehicle.

The Nissan Micra’s closely related sister car, the Renault 5, is already eligible for the top-tier £3,750 ECG. So too is the larger and more practical Renault 4, which is a finalist for AUTOBEST Conquest 2026.

ECG saving matches Nissan Leaf

Nissan GB managing director James Taylor said the battery update resulted from using a new supplier.

“It means that both of our new model launches so far this year – Micra and Leaf – are available with the maximum EV grant discount.”

The new British-built Nissan Leaf gained full ECG status in November 2025 – and was recently announced as a top three finalist for World Car of the Year 2026.                  

The WCOTY winners will be announced live at the New York International Auto Show on 1 April.

ALSO READ:

10 most popular car security products revealed

Chery Tiggo 4: new £19,995 hybrid SUV takes on Ford Puma

Dacia Striker: first look at bold new crossover estate car

spot_img
Richard Aucock
Richard Aucockhttps://www.richardaucock.co.uk/
Richard is director at Motoring Research. He has been with us since 2001, and has been a motoring journalist even longer. He won the IMCO Motoring Writer of the Future Award in 1996 and the acclaimed Sir William Lyons Award in 1998. Both awards are run by the Guild of Motoring Writers and Richard is currently vice chair of the world's largest organisation for automotive media professionals. Richard is also a juror for World Car Awards and the UK juror for the AUTOBEST awards.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest news

New Audi RS3 Competition Limited is a £93,000 hot hatch

John Redfern - 0
Just 750 examples of the Audi RS3 Competition Limited will be made, with only 11 cars earmarked for UK enthusiasts.

New Lotus Eletre X is re-engineered from EV to 952hp hybrid

John Redfern - 0
The electric Lotus SUV has evolved into the plug-in hybrid Eletre X, with huge power and a total range of 745 miles.

Flagship Jaecoo 8 plug-in hybrid SUV makes UK debut

John Redfern - 0
The new seven-seat Jaecoo 8 SHS-P will cost from £45,500, with the first deliveries due in May. Here's what you need to know.

IndyCar reveals circuit layout for Freedom 250 in Washington D.C.

John Redfern - 0
The first IndyCar street race in Washington, D.C. will incorporate the National Mall into a 1.66-mile circuit. Here's what you need to know.
spot_img