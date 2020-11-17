Home
News
Reviews
Features
Advice
About Us
Sign in
Welcome!
Log into your account
your username
your password
Forgot your password?
Password recovery
Recover your password
your email
Search
Godsmen
Home
News
Reviews
Features
Advice
About Us
More
Facebook
Instagram
Pinterest
Twitter
Youtube
Search
Car Reviews
Ford GT (2017) review
Tim Pitt
-
November 16, 2020
2
The GT is Ford's track-focused supercar flagship, with a carbon fibre body, a 656hp V6 engine and a Hollywood back-story. We drive it.
Read more
Find a Car Review
All Make
Abarth
Alfa Romeo
Alpine
Aston Martin
Audi
Bentley
BMW
Caterham
Citroen
Cupra
Dacia
DS
Fiat
Ford
Honda
Hyundai
Jaguar
Jeep
Kia
Lexus
Maserati
Mazda
Mercedes-Benz
MG
Mini
Mitsubishi
Nissan
Peugeot
Porsche
Renault
Rolls-Royce
Seat
Skoda
Smart
SsangYong
Subaru
Toyota
Vauxhall
Volkswagen
Volvo
All Model
Latest
‘That BMW grille is a wart.’ Frank Stephenson on the art of car design
Features
Tim Pitt
-
November 17, 2020
0
Frank Stephenson’s car design CV stretches from the modern Mini to the McLaren P1. We ask about his career and what BMW has been drinking.
Read more
Waze integrates Amazon Music into sat nav app
Car News
Richard Aucock
-
November 17, 2020
0
Waze has added Amazon Music integration, allowing users to select and listen to songs without leaving the sat nav app.
Read more
Reviews
Ford GT (2017) review
Car Reviews
Tim Pitt
-
November 16, 2020
2
The GT is Ford's track-focused supercar flagship, with a carbon fibre body, a 656hp V6 engine and a Hollywood back-story. We drive it.
Read more
Toyota Yaris GRMN (2018) review
Car Reviews
Tim Pitt
-
November 13, 2020
0
As the Toyota GR Yaris hogs the headlines, we revisit its predecessor, the Nurburgring-honed Yaris GRMN – yours for half the price.
Read more
Toyota GR Yaris (2020) review
Car Reviews
Tim Pitt
-
November 10, 2020
0
Toyota took its next WRC race car, then made it road-legal. The result is the bespoke and ballistic GR Yaris – our hot hatchback of the year.
Read more
Land Rover Defender 90 (2020) review
Car Reviews
Tim Pitt
-
November 3, 2020
0
We drive one of the Land Rover stunt cars from 'No Time to Die', then sample the new Defender 90 on and off the road.
Read more
Mini John Cooper Works GP (2020) review
Car Reviews
Tim Pitt
-
October 30, 2020
0
With a top speed of 164mph, the two-seat John Cooper Works GP is the fastest Mini ever. We go for a wild ride
Read more
Car News
When will the right-hand-drive Chevrolet Corvette be on sale?
Expectations are high for the first Corvette to be sold in RHD form. But how much longer do UK buyers need to wait for the mid-engined C8?
John Redfern
-
November 16, 2020
0
Read more
Features
How Mazda launched five car new brands – and all of them failed
Features
Gavin Braithwaite-Smith
-
June 13, 2020
0
A brief look at Mazda's infamous five dead brands: Amati, Autozam, Efini, Eunos and Xedos, with an honourable mention for M2.
Read more
The fastest production cars in the world
Features
Ethan Jupp
-
February 11, 2020
1
As controversy and costs swell around the HS2 high-speed rail project, we reveal the supercars that better its suggested 225mph top speed
Read more
‘That BMW grille is a wart.’ Frank Stephenson on the art of car design
Features
Tim Pitt
-
November 17, 2020
0
Frank Stephenson’s car design CV stretches from the modern Mini to the McLaren P1. We ask about his career and what BMW has been drinking.
Read more
Safety first: the history of Euro NCAP crash tests
Features
Richard Aucock
-
December 5, 2018
1
As the Fiat Panda receives a zero-star rating, we reveal how much car safety has improved by in two decades, thanks to Euro NCAP
Read more
How the oddball Matra Rancho invented the crossover
Features
Gavin Braithwaite-Smith
-
May 5, 2020
0
An ode to the Matra Rancho: the front-wheel-drive faux off-roader with a pioneering spirit – and a 'crossover' 19 years before the Nissan Qashqai arrived.
Read more
LATEST POSTS
Features
‘That BMW grille is a wart.’ Frank Stephenson on the art of car design
Frank Stephenson’s car design CV stretches from the modern Mini to the McLaren P1. We ask about his career and what BMW has been drinking.
Tim Pitt
-
November 17, 2020
0
Read more
Car News
Waze integrates Amazon Music into sat nav app
Waze has added Amazon Music integration, allowing users to select and listen to songs without leaving the sat nav app.
Richard Aucock
-
November 17, 2020
0
Read more
Car News
Ranked: the most exciting car chases of all time
Mad Max: Fury Road has been named the most exciting on-screen car chase of all time, but there's no place for Bullitt or The Italian Job.
Gavin Braithwaite-Smith
-
November 17, 2020
0
Read more
Car News
All new cars to log real-world fuel consumption from January 2021
New European rules require all new cars to be sold with onboard fuel consumption monitoring devices as part of the fallout from ‘dieselgate’.
Richard Aucock
-
November 17, 2020
0
Read more
Car Reviews
Ford GT (2017) review
The GT is Ford's track-focused supercar flagship, with a carbon fibre body, a 656hp V6 engine and a Hollywood back-story. We drive it.
Tim Pitt
-
November 16, 2020
2
Read more
Car News
Volvo drops cars from 30 metres to test safety
Volvo has dropped 10 cars from a crane to test safety. The aimis to help rescue workers prepare for the most extreme road collisions.
Gavin Braithwaite-Smith
-
November 16, 2020
0
Read more
Car News
80 percent drive at least 2 days per week
Research shows four in five drivers use their cars at least two days a week. Another study shows we're growing more attached to our cars.
Gavin Braithwaite-Smith
-
November 16, 2020
0
Read more
Car News
When will the right-hand-drive Chevrolet Corvette be on sale?
Expectations are high for the first Corvette to be sold in RHD form. But how much longer do UK buyers need to wait for the mid-engined C8?
John Redfern
-
November 16, 2020
0
Read more
Car News
New Toyota GR Yaris comes in shrunken R/C form
Tamiya’s 1/10 scale radio-controlled model looks exactly like the real thing, but with a substantially more affordable price tag
John Redfern
-
November 14, 2020
0
Read more
Load more
News
80 percent drive at least 2 days per week
Gavin Braithwaite-Smith
-
November 16, 2020
0
Research shows four in five drivers use their cars at least two days a week. Another study shows we're growing more attached to our cars.
Read more
Yes, Tesla Tequila is actually a real drink
John Redfern
-
November 11, 2020
0
Elon Musk originally mentioned the spirit as an April Fool’s Day joke in 2018. Now it has become a reality.
Read more
Electric Citroen Ami could be UK’s cheapest car
Tim Pitt
-
November 13, 2020
0
The Citroen Ami may be coming to the UK after all. A new website allows Brits to register their interest in the two-seat city car.
Read more
Features
20 cars that rocked the vinyl roof look
Gavin Braithwaite-Smith
-
January 6, 2017
6
Classic cars from the 1960s and 1970s that took inspiration from the 1920s – from the Ford Mustang to the Vauxhall Viva
Read more
The cars of Alan Partridge: in their words, not ours
Gavin Braithwaite-Smith
-
March 12, 2019
1
As Alan Partridge returns to the BBC, we take a look at some of the cars driven by the host of This Time – including his new Vauxhall Insignia Grand Sport.
Read more
The cost of a car in the year you were born
Gavin Braithwaite-Smith
-
May 13, 2020
0
Ever wondered how much it cost to buy a car in the year of your birth? Wonder no more, as we reveal the prices from 1950 to 1999.
Read more
Reviews
Ford GT (2017) review
Tim Pitt
-
November 16, 2020
2
The GT is Ford's track-focused supercar flagship, with a carbon fibre body, a 656hp V6 engine and a Hollywood back-story. We drive it.
Read more
Toyota Yaris GRMN (2018) review
Tim Pitt
-
November 13, 2020
0
As the Toyota GR Yaris hogs the headlines, we revisit its predecessor, the Nurburgring-honed Yaris GRMN – yours for half the price.
Read more
Toyota GR Yaris (2020) review
Tim Pitt
-
November 10, 2020
0
Toyota took its next WRC race car, then made it road-legal. The result is the bespoke and ballistic GR Yaris – our hot hatchback of the year.
Read more
Advice
Car finance explained: the difference between PCP, PCH and leasing
Julie Sinclair
-
September 12, 2019
0
Our guide to car finance includes Hire Purchase (HP), Personal Contract Purchase (PCP), Personal Contract Hire (PCH), personal loans and credit cards.
Read more
How to tow a trailer or caravan safely
Gavin Braithwaite-Smith
-
July 25, 2019
6
Whether you're towing a trailer or a caravan, here are some of the basics you need to remember to travel safely on the road.
Read more
1 in 4 motorists switch car insurer after a claim
Richard Aucock
-
November 12, 2018
0
Frustrations during the claims process sends policy holders fleeing
Read more
Motoring Research
We Are Everything Motoring
Home
News
Reviews
Features
Advice
About Us
Facebook
Instagram
Pinterest
Twitter
Youtube
Go to mobile version