Ford GT (2017) review

Tim Pitt - 2
The GT is Ford's track-focused supercar flagship, with a carbon fibre body, a 656hp V6 engine and a Hollywood back-story. We drive it.
‘That BMW grille is a wart.’ Frank Stephenson on the art of car design

Features Tim Pitt - 0
Frank Stephenson’s car design CV stretches from the modern Mini to the McLaren P1. We ask about his career and what BMW has been drinking.
Waze integrates Amazon Music into sat nav app

Car News Richard Aucock - 0
Waze has added Amazon Music integration, allowing users to select and listen to songs without leaving the sat nav app.
Toyota Yaris GRMN (2018) review

Car Reviews Tim Pitt - 0
As the Toyota GR Yaris hogs the headlines, we revisit its predecessor, the Nurburgring-honed Yaris GRMN – yours for half the price.
Toyota GR Yaris (2020) review

Car Reviews Tim Pitt - 0
Toyota took its next WRC race car, then made it road-legal. The result is the bespoke and ballistic GR Yaris – our hot hatchback of the year.
Land Rover Defender 90 (2020) review

Car Reviews Tim Pitt - 0
We drive one of the Land Rover stunt cars from 'No Time to Die', then sample the new Defender 90 on and off the road.
Mini John Cooper Works GP (2020) review

Car Reviews Tim Pitt - 0
With a top speed of 164mph, the two-seat John Cooper Works GP is the fastest Mini ever. We go for a wild ride
How Mazda launched five car new brands – and all of them failed

Features Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 0
A brief look at Mazda's infamous five dead brands: Amati, Autozam, Efini, Eunos and Xedos, with an honourable mention for M2.
The fastest production cars in the world

Features Ethan Jupp - 1
As controversy and costs swell around the HS2 high-speed rail project, we reveal the supercars that better its suggested 225mph top speed
Safety first: the history of Euro NCAP crash tests

Features Richard Aucock - 1
As the Fiat Panda receives a zero-star rating, we reveal how much car safety has improved by in two decades, thanks to Euro NCAP
How the oddball Matra Rancho invented the crossover

Features Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 0
An ode to the Matra Rancho: the front-wheel-drive faux off-roader with a pioneering spirit – and a 'crossover' 19 years before the Nissan Qashqai arrived.
Ranked: the most exciting car chases of all time

Mad Max: Fury Road has been named the most exciting on-screen car chase of all time, but there's no place for Bullitt or The Italian Job.
Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 0
All new cars to log real-world fuel consumption from January 2021

New European rules require all new cars to be sold with onboard fuel consumption monitoring devices as part of the fallout from ‘dieselgate’.
Richard Aucock - 0
Volvo drops cars from 30 metres to test safety

Volvo has dropped 10 cars from a crane to test safety. The aimis to help rescue workers prepare for the most extreme road collisions.
Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 0
80 percent drive at least 2 days per week

Research shows four in five drivers use their cars at least two days a week. Another study shows we're growing more attached to our cars.
Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 0
New Toyota GR Yaris comes in shrunken R/C form

Tamiya’s 1/10 scale radio-controlled model looks exactly like the real thing, but with a substantially more affordable price tag
John Redfern - 0
Yes, Tesla Tequila is actually a real drink

John Redfern - 0
Elon Musk originally mentioned the spirit as an April Fool’s Day joke in 2018. Now it has become a reality.
Electric Citroen Ami could be UK’s cheapest car

Tim Pitt - 0
The Citroen Ami may be coming to the UK after all. A new website allows Brits to register their interest in the two-seat city car.
20 cars that rocked the vinyl roof look

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 6
Classic cars from the 1960s and 1970s that took inspiration from the 1920s – from the Ford Mustang to the Vauxhall Viva
The cars of Alan Partridge: in their words, not ours

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 1
As Alan Partridge returns to the BBC, we take a look at some of the cars driven by the host of This Time – including his new Vauxhall Insignia Grand Sport.
The cost of a car in the year you were born

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 0
Ever wondered how much it cost to buy a car in the year of your birth? Wonder no more, as we reveal the prices from 1950 to 1999.
Car finance explained: the difference between PCP, PCH and leasing

Julie Sinclair - 0
Our guide to car finance includes Hire Purchase (HP), Personal Contract Purchase (PCP), Personal Contract Hire (PCH), personal loans and credit cards.
How to tow a trailer or caravan safely

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 6
Whether you're towing a trailer or a caravan, here are some of the basics you need to remember to travel safely on the road.
1 in 4 motorists switch car insurer after a claim

Richard Aucock - 0
Frustrations during the claims process sends policy holders fleeing
