One pint of IPA could put motorists over drink-drive limit

Unsplash / Josh Olade

Many UK motorists don’t realise that having just one beer could push them over the legal drink-drive limit.

With the approaching Bank Holiday weekend set to deliver warm temperatures, encouraging many people to break out their barbeques, drivers might be tempted to relax with a drink.

However, even those who limit themselves to a single pint could find it contains enough alcohol to tip them over the legal limit, depending on the beer they choose.

The growth of IPA-style craft beers in particular can cause problems for motorists, as they potentially contain twice the amount of alcohol found in a traditional lager or bitter.

New research by temporary insurance provider Tempcover has found more than half (55 percent) of UK motorists have ‘no idea’ about the potential strength of IPAs, and how this can affect their driving.

Beware the IPA drink-driving trap

Unsplash / Markus Spiske

IPA craft beers have become the most-preferred style of beer in the UK, being the top choice for 52 percent of drinkers.

However, the wide range of offerings in the IPA market means drivers can’t simply assume one beer is the same as another when it comes to alcohol content.

While traditional English-style IPAs can span from 3.7 percent to 7.0 percent ABV (alcohol by volume), American Double Hopped IPAs can push this to between 7.5 and 9.5 percent ABV.

Tempcover points out that while a pint of 4.0 percent lager contains 2.3 units of alcohol, opting for a 7.0 percent IPA would be almost four units.

Despite this, close to a third (28 percent) of motorists surveyed said they believed they were safe to drive after ‘just one beer’.

Young drivers are more alcohol-aware

According to Tempcover’s research, younger generations are better equipped to identify the risks from higher-strength beers. Some 70 percent of Gen Z motorists correctly identified that a single strong IPA would put them over the limit.

By contrast, just 36 percent of Gen X and 35 percent of Baby Boomer motorists were able to do the same, suggesting that older drivers are still wedded to the ‘one-pint’ myth.

Claire Wills-McKissick of Tempcover, said: “It’s vital that drivers are alert to the ABV of their drinks, not just the number of glasses. Drinking culture has evolved rapidly, and the ‘one-pint’ myth of the past is even riskier with today’s high-strength IPAs.

“Even under current laws of 80mg of alcohol per 100ml of blood, the penalties for being caught out are severe. A conviction can instantly invalidate your insurance and leave you with a long-term financial burden. If you’re not monitoring the ABV, you’re not monitoring your ability to drive legally.”

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