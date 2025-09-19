1 in 3 Brits now more likely to buy an EV thanks to Electric Car Grant

More than half of Londoners also say the Electric Car Grant will encourage them to choose an EV for their next vehicle.

Richard Aucock
Richard Aucock

More than one in three British car buyers say they are more likely to switch to electric following the introduction of the Electric Car Grant (ECG).

For Londoners, the figure is even higher, with 55 percent saying they are now more likely to buy an EV.

The government-funded savings are particularly appealing to those aged 17-34; a hefty 85 percent of them feel more likely to switch into an EV in the next two years, according to the research by Renault.   

By contrast, just 27 percent of those aged over 55 said they were likely to buy an EV in the next couple of years. Their concerns included range, the number of charging points and car prices.

Surprisingly, the survey also showed that just 46 percent of women say they are very likely to buy an EV within the next two years, compared to 63 percent of men.

The Electric Car Grant provides savings of up to £3,750 on a new EV, with every Renault eligible for a £1,500 saving.

Plato and the ‘rnltstore

The survey came as Renault opened a new store called ‘rnlt’ at Battersea Power Station. The concept store showcases the latest Renault EVs, and retails a dazzling array of merchandise.

BTCC legend and former Renault racer Jason Plato was on hand to help open the new store. “I believe that education is key to accelerating interest in electric car buying,” said Plato.

“While we have to respect people’s concerns, many of them are looking outdated as some of the latest cars to be launched offer incredible technology at great value, including long battery range and running costs that mean they can be much cheaper to own over their lifetime than a car with an engine.”

The Renault 5 Turbo 3E electric supercar concept was also on hand for the rnlt store’s opening. It will remain in place until 21 September.

Renault Electric Car Grant savings

Here are the prices of Renault’s electric vehicles following a deduction of the ECG:

  • Renault 5 – from £21,495
  • Renault 4 – from £25,495
  • Renault Megane – from £30,995
  • Renault Scenic – from £35,495

ALSO READ:

Most Gen Z drivers feel anxious about using petrol stations

First look at electric Volkswagen ID.Polo due next year

Call to cut ‘legal but lethal’ England and Wales drink-drive limit

Related Articles

Richard Aucock
Richard Aucockhttps://www.richardaucock.co.uk/
Richard is director at Motoring Research. He has been with us since 2001, and has been a motoring journalist even longer. He won the IMCO Motoring Writer of the Future Award in 1996 and the acclaimed Sir William Lyons Award in 1998. Both awards are run by the Guild of Motoring Writers and Richard is currently vice chair of the world's largest organisation for automotive media professionals. Richard is also a juror for World Car Awards and the UK juror for the AUTOBEST awards.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest news

Diesel shock: market share plunges 87 percent in a decade

John Redfern - 0
In the 10 years since the 'Dieselgate' scandal, UK drivers have turned their backs on diesel cars, with petrol engines now far more popular.

Lexus Glam LX is an SUV with a built-in wardrobe and nail salon

John Redfern - 0
A one-off concept to show what the luxury SUV can become, the Lexus Glam LX has received a beauty-inspired makeover.

New Dacia Duster Cargo: budget van to cost from £22,995

John Redfern - 0
Based on the latest Dacia Duster SUV, the practical Cargo van is available to order now. It's much pricier than its predecessor, however.

Kia K4: new Golf-rival hatchback CONFIRMED for the UK

John Redfern - 0
With eye-catching styling and a spacious cabin, the Kia K4 hatchback is expected to arrive at UK dealerships by the end of 2025.