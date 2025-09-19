1 in 3 Brits now more likely to buy an EV thanks to Electric Car Grant

More than one in three British car buyers say they are more likely to switch to electric following the introduction of the Electric Car Grant (ECG).

For Londoners, the figure is even higher, with 55 percent saying they are now more likely to buy an EV.

The government-funded savings are particularly appealing to those aged 17-34; a hefty 85 percent of them feel more likely to switch into an EV in the next two years, according to the research by Renault.

By contrast, just 27 percent of those aged over 55 said they were likely to buy an EV in the next couple of years. Their concerns included range, the number of charging points and car prices.

Surprisingly, the survey also showed that just 46 percent of women say they are very likely to buy an EV within the next two years, compared to 63 percent of men.

The Electric Car Grant provides savings of up to £3,750 on a new EV, with every Renault eligible for a £1,500 saving.

Plato and the ‘rnlt‘ store

The survey came as Renault opened a new store called ‘rnlt’ at Battersea Power Station. The concept store showcases the latest Renault EVs, and retails a dazzling array of merchandise.

BTCC legend and former Renault racer Jason Plato was on hand to help open the new store. “I believe that education is key to accelerating interest in electric car buying,” said Plato.

“While we have to respect people’s concerns, many of them are looking outdated as some of the latest cars to be launched offer incredible technology at great value, including long battery range and running costs that mean they can be much cheaper to own over their lifetime than a car with an engine.”

The Renault 5 Turbo 3E electric supercar concept was also on hand for the rnlt store’s opening. It will remain in place until 21 September.

Renault Electric Car Grant savings

Here are the prices of Renault’s electric vehicles following a deduction of the ECG:

Renault 5 – from £21,495

Renault 4 – from £25,495

Renault Megane – from £30,995

Renault Scenic – from £35,495

