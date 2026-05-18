New Caterham Seven celebrates 100 years of the Nurburgring

Caterham has launched a new limited-edition version of its Seven sports car, commemorating 100 years of the Nurburgring circuit in Germany.

The USP of the new Caterham Seven Nürburgring Edition is a bespoke Bilstein suspension setup, engineered especially for the demands of the famous Nordschleife.

The iconic German racetrack isn’t the first to inspire a special Caterham. The Seven Miami Edition was launched last month ahead of the Miami Grand Prix.

Fully licensed by the Nurburgring, the new Seven features a host of special details. A commemorative run of 100 cars is planned.

Honed to perform on the Nordschleife

Caterham will base the Nurburgring Edition on either a Seven 340R or 420R, depending on the market where it is sold.

A naturally aspirated 2.0-litre Ford Duratec four-cylinder engine delivers 210hp in the UK-spec 420R, and is matched with a five-speed manual gearbox. With a power-to-weight ratio of 375hp per tonne, the lightweight roadster sprints from 0-60mph in 3.8 seconds, and can reach 136mph.

The racing-style suspension was honed by Bilstein on its advanced vertical dynamics test rig. Caterham says it has been engineered to maximise performance around the Nordschleife, but remain usable on the road.

Exterior upgrades include a roll bar in ‘Nurburgring red’, along with a bespoke mesh front grille and exposed carbon fibre details.

Three colours to celebrate the ‘Green Hell’

Three special paint colours of Verkehrsrot (Traffic Red), Achatgrau (Agate Grey) and Basaltgrau (Basalt Grey) are available, and matched with more bold red detailing.

The leather seats have Nurburgring embroidery and red stitching, with the dashboard featuring an individually numbered plaque for each of the 100 cars produced.

Prices in the UK will start from £48,995, with orders open now through Caterham’s global dealership network.

Trevor Steel, senior vice president of operations at Caterham Cars, said: “For a century, this track has championed values that are at the heart of what the Seven is all about – balance, precision and an unmatched driving experience.

“We set out to capture the spirit of the ‘Ring, with every element of the car being honed to reflect the track’s unique demands and character. Designed both for use on the track and the road, the Seven Nurburgring Edition is a unique vehicle that perfectly pays tribute to this famous, globally renowned circuit”.

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