New Nissan Leaf gets £3,750 price cut thanks to Electric Car Grant

The new British-built Nissan Leaf has been confirmed to qualify for the UK Government’s top-tier £3,750 Electric Car Grant.

Production of the latest Nissan Leaf will start in Sunderland next month, with customer deliveries in February 2026

Nissan has confirmed that its new 2026 Leaf EV will qualify for the government’s Electric Car Grant scheme. 

In fact, all versions of the latest Nissan Leaf are eligible for the top-level £3,750 discount available via the Electric Car Grant.

It means prices for the entry-level Leaf Engage will start from £32,249, which includes the larger 75kWh battery pack. 

As with the previous two generations of Leaf, Nissan’s electric vehicle will be built at its manufacturing facility in Sunderland.

Up to 386 miles of range

2026 Nissan Leaf UK Pricing

At launch, the new Nissan Leaf will only be available with a 75kWh battery that drives a 215hp electric motor.

Accelerating from 0-62mph takes 7.8 seconds – or 7.6 seconds with Sport Mode engaged – with the Leaf able to reach a top speed of 100mph.

Compatible with fast chargers with speeds of up to 150kW, the Leaf can be replenished from 20 to 80 percent charge in 30 minutes. When fully charged, it has an official range of 386 miles. 

A smaller 52kWh battery model, with an estimated range of 271 miles, will join the Leaf lineup in due course.

Still made in Sunderland

2026 Nissan Leaf UK Pricing

The entry-level £32,249 Engage version of the Leaf comes with 18-inch alloy wheels, a heat pump and dual 12.3-inch display screens

Moving up to the £33,149 Engage+ adds heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, wireless phone charging and larger infotainment screens.

For £34,249, Advance specification brings a dimming panoramic sunroof, an electrically powered tailgate, privacy glass and part-synthetic leather upholstery. 

Topping the range is the Leaf Evolve, with a Bose sound system, 19-inch alloy wheels and power-adjustable front seats. It’s priced at £36,249.

Production of the new Nissan Leaf is expected to begin in December 2025, with the first deliveries to customers planned for February 2026.

