Best electric cars to buy in 2025

Around 382,000 electric cars were registered in 2024, as EVs secured a 19.6 percent share of the UK new car market. For context, that’s 250,000 more EVs than diesel cars, which took a mere 6.3 percent market share.

The popularity of electric cars is expected to increase as we hurtle towards the 2035 ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars, the charging network grows, and EV prices continue to fall.

Here are 10 of the best electric cars you can buy in 2025, with our choices presented in alphabetical order.

Audi RS E-Tron GT

First launched in 2020, the Audi RS E-Tron GT received a midlife makeover in 2023, mirroring updates to the closely related Porsche Taycan. Highlights include a bigger 105kWh battery, faster charging (up to 320kW) and new two-chamber air suspension. The three-tier range comprises the 680hp S E-Tron GT, 856hp RS and 925hp RS Performance.



The RS Performance is the quickest and most powerful production car Audi has ever built, with the ability to hit 62mph in 2.5 seconds using launch control, along with a WLTP range of 364 miles.



We said: ‘It has more power than you really need, but the E-Tron GT Performance combines long-distance range and comfort with handling poise and nuanced feedback – plus a generous helping of futuristic style. If EVs leave you cold, driving this one might change your mind.’



Ford Mustang Mach-E

The fully electric Mach-E upset the pony car’s traditional fanbase, but take away that baggage – including plenty of questionable Mustangs from the 1970s and 1980s, let’s not forget – and it’s a deeply impressive machine. Even the trad-Mustang styling cues translate well to an SUV.

Inside, the Ford features a huge Tesla-style portrait touchscreen and space for five adults. Its fully-charged range is up to 372 miles and the rear-wheel-drive version isn’t averse to going sideways if provoked by a heavy right foot. Much like an old-school V8 ’Stang, then.

We said: ‘The Mustang coupe has never tried to be as focused as something like a Porsche, and the Mach-E duly follows suit. Instead, as you drive it, you’ll start to warm to its more organic traits, of fine balance, expert chassis setup and faithful, dependable handling. How pleasing to feel such things transfer across from combustion-engined vehicles.’

Hyundai Ioniq 5

The former World Car of the Year looks like nothing else on the road – and its lounge-like interior is pretty radical, too. Choose the reclining ‘relaxation’ seat and it’s a restful spot to have a nap while you charge. There’s also no shortage of space; the Ioniq 5 might resemble a hot hatch, but its proportions are more like an SUV.

Buyers can choose between a 63kWh battery with a 238-mile range, or an 84kWh model that will manage up to 354 miles. Just don’t expect a sporty driving experience; unless you choose the hot Hyundai Ioniq 5 N, this EV majors on easygoing comfort.

We said: ‘A killer feature in the Ioniq 5’s armoury is the ability to charge at 800 volts. It’s the way forward, until now only possible on high-end electric cars from the likes of Audi and Porsche. It will revolutionise roadside charging with its sheer speed. Unfortunately, a widespread network of suitable chargers is not available quite yet.’

Kia EV3

The Kia EV3 is one of the latest electric SUVs to hit the market – and it also happens to be one of the best. Choose one with a 58.3kWh Standard Range battery and you can look forward to 270 miles of range, but this rises to an impressive 375 miles in the 81.4kWh Long Range version.



As usual, you benefit from Kia’s seven-year/100,000-mile warranty, but there’s much more to the EV3 than an extended guarantee. It looks funky, and has a practical and spacious interior. With prices starting from £33,000, it’s also excellent value for money.



We said: ‘The new Kia EV3 is a likeable, practical and affordable electric SUV that rarely puts a foot wrong. We’re slightly lost for words when trying to articulate how the EV3 drives. For journalists, that isn’t ideal, but Kia should take it as a compliment. It calmly and competently gets on with the job.’



Lotus Emeya

Not everyone will be comfortable with the idea of a heavy electric four-door saloon with a Lotus badge, but many opinions will be changed after an hour or so behind the wheel. Make no mistake, the Emeya is a fabulous alternative to the Porsche Taycan, especially if you’re crossing a continent or two.



There are three versions available: the entry-level model with a 112kWh battery for 379 miles of range, the enhanced Emeya S, and the flagship Emeya R which trades supercar performance for a drop in range (down to 301 miles). Prices range from £89,500 to £130,000.



We said: ‘We’re still getting our heads around the idea of a Lotus with up to 905hp that weighs 2.6 tonnes. Look past the brand baggage, though, and the Emeya is an impressive performance EV – particularly in less expensive ‘S’ guise. Taycan buyers should take note.’



MG4 EV

The MG4 EV provides the proof that you needn’t spend a fortune to drive a thoroughly good electric car. With prices starting from £27,000, the MG makes a mockery of EVs costing twice that amount. Granted, that’s for the entry-level SE, which offers 218 miles of range, but even the top-spec EV Trophy Extended Range costs £36,500 and can muster 323 miles of range.



We said: ‘The MG4 EV is a value-priced alternative to the Volkswagen ID.3. It all makes for a very well-rounded family EV. Beyond some cheap interior materials, the MG4 is hard to fault. It’s also a true bargain in a world where everything suddenly seems very expensive. Time to believe the hype.’

Polestar 2

The Polestar 2 sprinkles some Scandinavian magic dust over the electric car segment. It’s a sophisticated, technologically advanced and minimalist rival to the Tesla Model 3. The Scandi-noir drama to the Hollywood blockbuster.

The lineup now consists of a choice between Single Motor variants in Standard or Long Range trim, or a Dual Motor version with the option of a Performance Pack. The range estimates, ahem, range from 343 to 408 miles, with prices starting from £45,000.



We said: ‘The Polestar 2 has evolved substantially during its lifetime, and it remains one of the best EVs on sale. Being able to drive more than 400 miles on one charge is the best tonic for range anxiety, and it’s all wrapped-up with a premium ownership experience.’

Porsche Taycan

The Taycan is Porsche’s best-selling car in the UK. Consider that prices start from around £86,500 – stretching to north of £162,000 – and that’s an impressive feat. The addition of (road-focused) Sport Turismo and (SUV-style) Cross Turismo estates to the Taycan range has only broadened its appeal.

Apart from a handful of restomods and hypercars, this is also the closest we’ve got to an electric sports car. Despite having four seats, a big boot and a hefty 2.3-tonne kerb weight, the Taycan still drives like a Porsche. That may be its greatest achievement.

We said: ‘Switch into Sport+ mode and the whole car tenses, three-chamber air suspension and a low centre of gravity banishing even a hint of body-roll. Its steering is superb and the carbide-coated brakes feel mighty. And while I initially missed the hard-rock howl of a Porsche flat-six, I soon grew to like its subtle electro soundtrack.’

Skoda Enyaq

Arguably the most sensible electric car you can buy, the Enyaq is near-flawless family transport. Better value and better executed than its sister Volkswagen ID.4, it is practical and painless to live with. There’s a choice of 63kWh or 82kWh batteries, the latter offering up to 365 miles of range.

A flat floor means plenty of space for passengers, while the boot holds a massive 1,710 litres with all the seats folded flat. Skoda’s neat ‘Simply Clever’ touches, such as an umbrella hidden in the driver’s door, make life easier as well.

We said: ‘The interior of the Skoda Enyaq has a sleek, minimalist design. Many functions are accessed via the 13-inch central touchscreen, but it’s cleanly presented and generally easy to use. Thankfully, the glitchy, touch-sensitive controls of the ID.4 are nowhere to be seen.’

Tesla Model 3

The Tesla Model 3 is approaching middle-age, but it shows no signs of slowing down. It isn’t just one of Britain’s best-selling EVs – it has topped the overall car sales chart several times as well. It boasts outrageous performance and clever tech, plus the USP of the extensive Tesla Supercharger network. If you can’t charge your EV at home, it’s the obvious choice.

We do have a few gripes, including Tesla’s less-than-perfect build quality and the Model 3’s rather aloof dynamics. You’d be foolish to rule it out, though.



We said: ‘Acceleration is so rapid it squelches your internal organs and scrambles your synapses. You go from zero to warp factor 10 almost instantly, and with a lack of noise that’s entirely alien. No wonder Elon Musk was drawn to space travel.’

