New electric Ford Puma Gen-E prices start from under £30,000

Joining the Ford Puma lineup alongside hybrid petrol versions, the new electric Gen-E has a range of up to 233 miles when fully charged.

Ford Puma Gen-E EV

Ford has released a fully electric version of the Puma SUV. It will join the marque’s UK range alongside existing petrol hybrid models. 

The new Puma Gen-E is the latest EV launched by Ford in 2024, following the Explorer SUV and reborn Capri.

Last year, the Ford Puma was Britain’s best-selling new car, with some 49,500 examples registered. Its run as a top-seller has continued throughout 2024, too.

The electric Puma Gen-E will enter a competitive market, squaring up to the new Mini Aceman and Jeep Avenger.

Living for the city

Ford Puma Gen-E EV

Powering the Puma Gen-E is a single electric motor. Driving the front wheels, it produces a total of 168hp and 214lb ft of torque. 

The instant torque characteristics of an EV help the Gen-E to accelerate from 0-62mph in 8.0 seconds. Its top speed is limited to 99mph.

A 43kWh battery pack is fitted beneath the floor of the Puma Gen-E, providing an official, WLTP-certified range of 234 miles. Used solely for urban travel, this figure increases to 325 miles. 

The Gen-E is capable of using DC fast chargers with speeds of up to 100kW. Replenishing the battery pack from 10 to 80 percent can potentially take only 23 minutes.

A more practical Puma

Ford Puma Gen-E EV

With a ‘GigaBox’ boot storage system instead of the usual ‘MegaBox’, practicality has been enhanced versus the regular Puma. In total, it offers 574 litres of storage capacity, plus a 45-litre ‘frunk’ beneath the bonnet. 

All Puma Gen-E models come with a 12.8-inch digital instrument panel, plus a 12.0-inch central touchscreen running Ford’s SYNC4 operating system. Wireless smartphone charging, rear parking sensors and a rear-view camera are all included on the entry-level Select version, priced at £29,995.

Moving up to the £31,995 Premium adds 18-inch alloy wheels, Matrix LED headlights, a B&O sound system and a power-operated tailgate.

Ford dealers are accepting orders for the Puma Gen-E now, with the first deliveries expected in spring 2025.

