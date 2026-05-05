Renault 5 was Britain’s number 1 EV in April

The Renault 5 became Britain’s best-selling new electric car in April 2026, with demand for EVs boosted by surging oil prices.

Richard Aucock
Richard Aucock
The Renault 5 E-Tech was Britain's most popular EV in April

The Renault 5 was the UK’s best-selling new electric car in April 2026, as the French firm reports a surge in demand for EVs.

Electric cars accounted for almost half of Renault’s UK registrations last month, with EV sales given extra impetus by rising fuel prices.

The Renault 4 – AUTOBEST Best Buy Car of Europe 2026 – and the Renault Scenic both enjoyed greater popularity, as did the all-conquering Renault 5.

The Scenic and Renault 5 were successive European Car of the Year winners in 2024 and 2025.

In December 2025, just a year after production began, Renault announced the 100,000th new Renault 5 had been assembled – and sales have continued to surge.

This has been further boosted by the Renault 5 and 4 being eligible for the full Electric Car Grant.

The Renault Scenic gets the full Electric Car Grant of £3,750, too.

A market shift is underway

Renault 5 E-Tech

“We’re seeing a very clear change in the market,” said Renault UK MD Adam Wood, “with more customers actively moving towards electric as the cost of running a petrol or diesel car comes under greater scrutiny.”

Enquiries for electric Renaults have increased significantly in recent months, revealed Wood, following the war in Iran.

“Becoming the UK’s best-selling EV so soon after launch is a strong indicator of that shift.”

Renault 5 improvements

Renault 5 E-Tech

To keep it competitive, Renault has announced a series of running updates for the 5.

A one-pedal driving mode will now be available on Techno trim and above. First seen on the Renault 4, this adds a fourth level of regenerative braking so drivers can slow down and even bring the car to a halt using just the accelerator.

Stricter safety standards have also meant the introduction of a driver monitoring camera, and Renault has introduced new personalisation packs – including ‘PoweR5’ decals for the rear wings.

There is an updated connected services package as well, with up to 2Gb of data per month allowed for using in-car apps.

Are you surprised to learn nearly half of new Renaults sold in the UK last month were electric? Would you consider a new Renault 5 E-Tech? Let us know in the comments.

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Richard Aucock
Richard Aucockhttps://www.richardaucock.co.uk/
Richard is director at Motoring Research. He has been with us since 2001, and has been a motoring journalist even longer. He won the IMCO Motoring Writer of the Future Award in 1996 and the acclaimed Sir William Lyons Award in 1998. Both awards are run by the Guild of Motoring Writers and Richard is currently vice chair of the world's largest organisation for automotive media professionals. Richard is also a juror for World Car Awards and the UK juror for the AUTOBEST awards.

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