New Porsche Cayenne Coupe EV has styling inspired by the 911

Porsche has expanded its Cayenne Electric lineup with the addition of a curvaceous Coupe version.

The Porsche Cayenne Coupe Electric has styling said to be inspired by the iconic 911. The sweeping roof of the sports car is its most obvious contribution.

According to Thomas Stopka, head of exterior design at Style Porsche, the “gently sloping roofline sweeps elegantly over the car’s broad shoulders and gives the Cayenne Coupe a particularly sporty appearance”.

However, the new design brings more than just a sleeker look. The car’s profile results in a lower drag coefficient compared to a regular Cayenne Electric SUV.

Combined with active aerodynamics, including an adaptive rear spoiler, cutting more cleanly through the air equates to 11 miles of battery range compared to the SUV. Maximum range is up to 415 miles in the official test.

A smooth EV operator

The Porsche Cayenne Coupe Electric is equal in length (4,985mm) to its luxury SUV sibling, and has the same 1,980mm width. However, the sportier roofline makes it some 24mm lower.

There is some compromise in terms of practicality, though. A boot capacity of 534 litres is almost 250 litres smaller than in SUV guise, although the Coupe can still tow trailers weighing up to 3,500kg.

The rear seats in Cayenne Coupe Electric will be offered in two different configurations. Customers can choose between a two-seat setup or a 2+1 arrangement, with both featuring electric adjustment.

Unique to the Cayenne Coupe Electric is a Lightweight Sport Package, which reduces kerb weight by 17.6kg. This is achieved via a carbon fibre roof and bespoke 22-inch wheels, with classic Pepita cloth trim inside.

At the opposite end of the spectrum, a rugged Off-Road Package is on the options list too.

Three varieties of Cayenne Coupe

As with the Porsche Cayenne Electric SUV, the new Coupe will be offered with a choice of three EV powertrains.

The standard Cayenne Coupe Electric has a power output of 408hp, with an overboost feature temporarily increasing this to 442hp. Accelerating from 0-62mph takes 4.8 seconds and it reaches a top speed of 143mph.

In what could be the sweet spot of the lineup, the Cayenne S Coupe Electric delivers a 0-62mph time of 3.8 seconds and a 155mph top speed. Enabling this is a total of 544hp, with overboost allowing up to 666hp.

Topping the range is the Cayenne Turbo Coupe Electric, which musters a phenomenal 1,156hp with Launch Control engaged. In normal driving, the Turbo makes do with ‘just’ 857hp. Supercar-chasing performance means 0-62mph in a scant 2.5 seconds, plus a 166mph maximum.

As with the SUV, Cayenne Coupe Electric models will come with adaptive air suspension as standard. Porsche’s Active Ride suspension is available on Cayenne S and Turbo versions.

UK orders can be placed now

Compared to the SUV, Porsche has given the Cayenne Coupe Electric a more generous level of standard equipment. This includes a panoramic glass roof, along with the Sport Chrono Package.

The remainder of the Cayenne Coupe Electric’s interior matches its more upright stablemate, with a widescreen digital instrument panel and a large central infotainment touchscreen. A separate touchscreen for the front-seat passenger can be added, too.

Prices will start at £86,200 for the entry-level Porsche Cayenne Coupe Electric, before taking a trip through a typically extensive options list.

Opting for the Cayenne S Coupe Electric ups the starting price to £103,100, while the flagship Turbo requires £133,300. These figures represent a premium of around £3,000 over the SUV.

UK orders can be placed now, with the first completed cars expected in summer 2026.

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