New Mk1 Ford Escort RS makes world debut at London Concours

The first new Ford Escort Mk1 RS in 50 years has been revealed at London Concours. Built by Boreham Motorworks, the reborn fast Ford is more than just another restomod.

Instead, Boreham Motorworks has built a genuine continuation of the original Escort RS. It uses continuation chassis numbers and is officially licensed by the Ford Motor Company.

Unveiled at London Concours 2026 – taking place from 9-11 June at the Honourable Artillery Company in London, EC1 – the new car has a direct lineage to the classic Escort Mk1 RS, but draws upon five decades of development.

As such, while the Boreham Motorworks Escort may look like the original, almost every component beneath the surface has been re-engineered and improved.

Not simply another restomod

Being a continuation means that the Boreham Motorworks Mk1 RS does not rely on a chassis being donated by an existing Ford Escort.

A brand new steel body is made for each example, developed especially to support the huge performance of the new Mk1 RS.

A custom-designed subframe sees the Escort’s wheelbase extended by 30mm, although the proportions of the two-door saloon remain unchanged.

Lightweight carbon fibre is used for the bonnet and boot panels, while the headlights and tail lights are enhanced LED versions of the Ford items. The exterior brightwork is fashioned from billet-machined aluminium and stainless steel.

Boreham Motorworks has developed the Escort’s chassis around a set of lightweight 15-inch alloy wheels, incorporating new coil springs and dampers. The brakes are also suitably beefed-up, with a traditional cable-operated handbrake retained.

All the way to 10,000rpm

Two versions of the Boreham Motorworks Escort Mk1 RS will be offered, starting with the Twin Cam model – a direct homage to the Alan Mann Racing-built motorsport engine of 1968.

However, the Boreham ‘Ten-K’ is the real attention-grabber, being a completely bespoke 2.1-litre four-cylinder naturally aspirated engine.

Developed in-house by Boreham Motorworks, the Ten-K uses a 16-valve cylinder head with Formula 1-inspired port and valve geometry, belt-driven camshafts and individual throttle bodies. Lightweight internal components and a carbon fibre airbox are other highlights.

The result is an output of 330hp, with the Ten-K revving to a frenetic 10,000rpm. In a car weighing just 895kg, the Boreham Motorworks engine should deliver astonishing performance.

A five-speed dog-leg manual gearbox is standard for the Ten-K. It transfers power to a fully floating aluminium and titanium rear axle with a limited-slip differential.

A modern take on a classic interior

Designer Wayne Burgess has ensured the Boreham Motorworks Escort Mk1 RS looks equally special on the inside, with a philosophy based on ‘driver engagement and lightweight functionality’.

Carbon fibre is used extensively for the dashboard, door cards and rear panels. The latter can be combined with an optional racing helmet storage compartment.

New analogue dials are a reminder of the Escort’s classic origins. while the rest of the interior can be personalised to each individual customer’s preference. The seats, steering wheel and even the integrated roll cage can all be customised.

Mounted on the centre console are a pair of rally chronographs, developed with Breitling, as a nod to the Escort’s formidable rallying heritage.

‘Giving enthusiasts what they expect’

Speaking at London Concours, Iain Muir, CEO of Boreham Motorworks, commented: “The public debut of the Escort Mk1 RS marks a hugely important moment for the programme, because it demonstrates how far the engineering and development process has progressed since the original reveal.

“What matters most to us is ensuring the car delivers exactly what enthusiasts expect the moment they get behind the wheel. Lightweight engineering, immediate response, usable naturally aspirated performance and genuine driver connection have guided every decision throughout development.”

Only 150 examples of the Boreham Motorworks Escort Mk1 RS will be manufactured, and cars can be configured in either right- or left-hand drive. Prices start from £295,000 in the UK, or $400,000 for US-based customers.

Boreham Motorworks says it wants these cars to be driven, so each will come with a two-year, 20,000-mile warranty.

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