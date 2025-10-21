New 2025 Porsche Macan GTS joins electric SUV range

Porsche has added a new GTS model to the Macan Electric SUV range – available to order now.

The famed GTS badge has been used by Porsche since the classic 904 Carrera of 1963. In recent years, it has been applied to everything from the 911 sports car to the Cayenne SUV.

The new Macan Electric GTS will slot into the upper end of the model hierarchy, positioned between the existing 4S and flagship Turbo.

With up to 571hp, plus a host of special features, Porsche says its new SUV will deliver a ‘particularly sporty and driver-focused’ experience.

Peak performance for Macan GTS

For the new electric GTS, Porsche has carried over the high-performance rear axle used on the Macan Turbo.

This gives the all-wheel-drive GTS 516hp in normal driving. However, a special overboost function when using Launch Control increases peak output to 571hp. Torque is equally mighty, with 704lb ft on offer.

The Macan Electric GTS can accelerate from 0-62mph in 3.8 seconds, with 0-124mph taking 13.3 seconds. Top speed is limited to 155mph.

Porsche has lowered the standard SUV’s air suspension by 10mm, and added model-specific dampers and anti-roll bars for the GTS. An electronically controlled rear differential lock helps to boost cornering agility.

Trademark Porsche GTS design

To help the Macan Electric GTS stand out, Porsche has added gloss black details to its exterior, including tinted Matrix LED headlights.

Tinted tail lights are also fitted, along with 21-inch alloy wheels in Anthracite Grey. Larger 22-inch RS Spyder rims, also in Anthracite Grey, are available on the options list.

Porsche’s trademark GTS Carmine Red paint colour is one of the 15 standard hues on offer. Sixty additional hues are possible through the Paint to Sample programme.

For the first time on the Macan Electric, an optional GTS Interior Package allows the cabin to be coordinated with the exterior. Tick the box for Carmine Red, Slate Grey Neo or Lugano Blue and you can have an interior to match.

Available to order in the UK now

The Sport Chrono Package is standard on the Macan Electric GTS, with a special Track mode included. This increases the level of battery cooling, helping to sustain more power during spirited driving.

A 100kWh battery pack offers an official range of up to 363 miles, and is compatible with DC public chargers delivering speeds of up to 270kW. Replenishing the battery from 10 to 80 percent requires only 21 minutes.

Recent Macan Electric updates include Air Console in-car gaming for the infotainment system, new parking assistance functions and an increase in towing capacity to 2,500kg.

Available to order now, UK prices for the new Porsche Macan Electric GTS start at £89,000.

