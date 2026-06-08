New 2027 Dodge Charger goes big on customization

Dodge has revealed an array of new personalization options for the 2027 model-year Charger, with order books now open.

With both electric- and gasoline-powered versions of the Charger muscle car now available, Dodge is doubling down on customization.

Some 25 new factory-fit options have been added for the 2027 model, so there are no shortage of ways to make your eighth-generation Charger unique.

Mechanically unchanged for 2027, the Dodge Charger range kicks off with a 420 horsepower version of the 3.0-liter Hurricane twin-turbo ‘Sixpack’ engine in the Charger R/T.

Alternatively, a High Output Scat Pack version of the six-cylinder Sixpack delivers 550 horsepower. The electric Daytona Scat Pack remains at the top of the pile, with 670 horsepower and 627 lb-ft of torque.

Ways to customize your Charger

One of the new options for the 2027 Dodge Charger is Petrol Blue leather performance seats (pictured above), which are available for Scat Pack models.

Complete with ‘Digital Slash’ perforations and red stitching, they complement the existing choices of Demonic Red leather, or a black leather and suede combination.

Charger R/T and Scat Pack Sixpack models can now be ordered with a Satin Black painted hood, which expands on the existing Satin Black hood patch option.

There are also various Mopar body graphics, with ‘Charger’ blade stripes and strobe stripes in various colors, plus classic muscle car dual body stripes.

Finally, Chargers fitted with the Brembo performance brake package can have their calipers painted in orange or black.

Electric Charger Daytona models are now equipped with a NACS charging port as standard. This allows them to use the Tesla Supercharger network without the need for an adapter.

An award-winning muscle car

Dodge’s expansion of customization options for the Charger comes after the muscle car collected the prestigious 2026 North American Car of the Year Award.

“The entire Dodge Charger lineup – from two-door and four-door models to the 420- and 550-horsepower Sixpack-powered R/T and Scat Pack, and the 670-horsepower Daytona – is now in production and arriving in dealer showrooms,” said Matt McAlear, CEO of Dodge.

“For 2027, we’re shifting into second gear. As the world’s only four-door muscle car with Sixpack-powered gas performance at its core, more interior color options, like new Petrol Blue seats, and new ways to customize straight from the factory, the Charger delivers what drivers demand: power, personalization and presence.”

Orders can be placed now through Dodge dealerships. The first completed 2027 model-year Chargers are expected in the third quarter of 2026.

ALSO READ:

Dodge Charger electric muscle car recalled for being too quiet

Our 20 most iconic Dodge muscle cars

Muscle cars NOT made in America