Cayenne EV revealed: Porsche’s bestseller goes electric

Porsche has fully revealed the first Cayenne Electric. Two versions of the luxury SUV will be offered at launch, with the new Cayenne Turbo becoming the most powerful road-going Porsche ever sold.

With a mighty 1,156hp and 1,106lb ft of torque when using launch control, the Cayenne Turbo Electric can accelerate from 0-62mph in just 2.5 seconds.

The German marque also promises ‘Formula E levels’ of brake recuperation, aiding a battery range of up to 398 miles – depending on the model chosen.

Hypercar power and performance

Larger than its combustion-engined counterpart, Porsche has given the Cayenne Electric its own unique look. The result is a drag coefficient of 0.25, making it one of the most aerodynamic SUVs on sale.

Active aerodynamics have also been used throughout, offering a blend between downforce and efficiency as needed.

Both versions of the Cayenne Electric come with all-wheel drive as standard. The base model produces 408hp in normal driving, or 442hp when launch control is activated. This results in a 0-62mph time of 4.8 seconds and a top speed of 143mph.

The Cayenne Turbo Electric has 857hp in ‘normal’ mode, with an extra shot of 176hp available for 10 seconds using its ‘push-to-pass’ function. The flagship model can reach 163mph flat-out.

Expect the inevitable record-breaking Nurburgring lap time to follow in due course…

Wireless charging is available

Powering all Cayenne Electric models is a 113kWh battery with 800-volt technology. This can rapid-charge at speeds of up to 400kW, allowing the Cayenne to go from 10 to 80 percent battery capacity in less than 16 minutes.

The Cayenne Electric also becomes the first Porsche to offer optional wireless inductive charging.

Using a floor-mounted 11kW charging plate, drivers simply need to park the Cayenne Electric above the plate (see photo above) to replenish its battery pack.

Fully charged, the Cayenne Electric has a tested range of 398 miles. The more powerful Cayenne Turbo is not far behind, with 387 miles.

Acres of digital real estate

Porsche promises the Cayenne Electric will be the most customisable version of its SUV to date. Customers can pick from 13 standard paint colours, five alloy wheel designs and 12 different interior combinations.

Thanks to Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur, the extended Paint to Sample exterior colour range, along with the bespoke Sonderwunsch programme, is available for even greater personalisation.

Inside, Porsche has fitted the Cayenne Electric with the largest digital display in the company’s history. A curved OLED ‘Flow Display’ is combined with a 14.25-inch digital instrument panel, plus the option of a 14.9-inch touchscreen for the front-seat passenger.

There is also a new head-up display with augmented reality, which creates an 87-inch infographic 10 metres in front of the vehicle.

Orders open for 2026 Cayenne Electric

Earlier this year, Porsche announced a ‘realignment of its product strategy’ that will delay the release of further electric vehicles.

Speaking at the launch of the Cayenne Electric, Matthias Becker, member of the board for sales and marketing, said Porsche will ensure that customers “will in future have the choice between fully electric and combustion-engine powertrains”.

Available to order now, UK prices for the Porsche Cayenne Electric start at £83,200. Opting for the Turbo elevates the cost of entry to £130,900.

ALSO READ:

Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid 2025 review

Porsche Taycan GTS Sport Turismo 2025 review

Best luxury SUVs to buy in 2025