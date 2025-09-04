New Porsche Cayenne Electric will offer wireless charging

Porsche has announced that the forthcoming Cayenne Electric will be able to use wireless charging.

Essentially, this means the new SUV can replenish its battery pack without the need to plug in. Instead, it uses a bespoke charging pad.

Removing the need to connect to a wallbox should make charging the Cayenne Electric more convenient. The Porsche wireless charging plate can deliver electricity at up to 11kW.

The announcement of wireless charging capability is also an excuse for Porsche to preview the Cayenne Electric in prototype form. Partially disguised with dramatic illuminated fluorescent paint, it will be on display at this month’s Munich Motor Show.

Smartphone-style car charging

Research by Porsche found that 75 percent of charging for its electric vehicles takes place at home. Making domestic life easier for Porsche owners has thus been an important area of focus.

Available to be installed in a garage, carport or even in the open, the charging plate comes with wireless internet connectivity. This allows it to receive over-the-air updates.

In order to make use of smartphone-style wireless charging, Porsche customers will need to select this option when ordering a new Cayenne Electric.

This will add a receiver unit mounted between the car’s front wheels, which is protected from stone chips and fully weatherproofed.

Making EV charging easier

To start charging, the Cayenne Electric simply needs to be parked above the wireless plate. Porsche’s luxury SUV will then lower its suspension automatically, reducing the distance between the charger and receiver.

The Cayenne Electric’s surround-view parking system comes with a dedicated setting to help align the Porsche with the charging plate. The batteries will start to be replenished once the handbrake is applied.

“Ease of use, suitability for everyday use and charging infrastructure are still the decisive factors when it comes to the acceptance of electric mobility,” said Porsche board member for development, Michael Steiner.

“We are proud that inductive charging will soon be available in series production at Porsche. Charging an electric car at home has never been so easy and convenient.”

