New manual-only Porsche 911 GT3 S/C is lean and roofless

After more than 25 years, and eight generations, Porsche has finally made its track-focused 911 GT3 into a convertible.

The new Porsche 911 GT3 S/C represents the first time the illustrious GT3 badge has been applied to a model without a fixed roof.

Driving the latest 992.2-generation 911 GT3 in the open air should make the wail of its naturally aspirated 4.0-litre flat-six even more visceral.

Frank Moser, head of the 911 and 718 model lines at Porsche, said: “The emotive powertrain of the 911 GT3 comes into its own even more emphatically when driving with the roof down on winding country roads”.

Maximising the level of driver involvement, the 911 GT3 S/C comes equipped solely with a short-ratio six-speed manual gearbox.

GT3 S/C is only 35kg heavier

Creating a convertible typically involves adding weight, which works against the established 911 GT3 ethos. To offset this, Porsche has used components from the limited edition 911 S/T, with the car’s bonnet, wings and doors all made of carbon fibre.

The 911 S/T also donates its carbon fibre anti-roll bars, with standard PCCB carbon-ceramic brakes helping to shave more weight. Magnesium centre-lock alloy wheels reduce rotating mass, plus there are magnesium components within the lightweight folding roof.

Porsche has even gone so far as fitting a compact 40Ah lithium-ion battery, which saves 4kg compared to the standard item.

All of these weight-saving efforts result in the 911 GT3 S/C tipping the scales at 1,497kg: only 35kg heavier than a 911 GT3 in coupe guise.

Open-air fun at 9,000rpm

The 4.0-litre flat-six engine is carried across directly from the 911 GT3 coupe, which means 510hp and 332lb ft of torque.

Despite the requirement for sound-stifling exhaust gas particulate filters to be fitted, Porsche promises the 911 GT3 S/C will deliver an ‘emotionally engaging soundscape that is significantly intensified when the roof is down’.

Working the six-speed manual ‘box can see the S/C accelerate from 0-62mph in 3.9 seconds – the same as its fixed-roof sibling. Top speed is a breezy 194mph.

“We have already learned with the 911 Speedster and the 718 Spyder RS just how well our high-revving naturally aspirated engine, a particularly dynamic chassis setup and thorough lightweight construction combine to create a true driver’s car without a roof,” said Andreas Preuninger, head of Porsche GT cars.

More lightweight materials inside

Unlike other high-performance 911 convertibles, such as the Speedster models, the GT3 S/C does not feature a ‘double bubble’ rear deck. As a result, Porsche has been able to fit the power-folding roof from the regular 911 convertible.

This can be opened or closed in 12 seconds, and operates at speeds of up to 31mph. There is also a power-operated wind deflector, which deploys in just two seconds when required.

More weight-saving can be found inside the 911 GT3 S/C, including lightweight carpets and carbon fibre door pulls. Four-way adjustable sports seats are fitted as standard, with carbon fibre buckets on the options list.

Black leather is used for the upholstery, with the steering wheel wrapped in perforated leather.

New GT3 S/C ready to order now

For those who want a more individual look, Porsche offers the 911 GT3 S/C Street Style Package. Priced at £24,110, it brings unique detailing for the exterior, including Pyro Red decals and wheels finished in Slate Grey Neo.

Four-tone braided leather is used for the sports seats, while the shift lever features an open-pore laminated wood gear knob with Pyro Red detailing.

As has become tradition, Porsche Design has also created a £10,600 chronograph wristwatch, which is available exclusively to owners of the 911 GT3 S/C.

UK prices for the 911 GT3 S/C start at £200,500, and Porsche dealerships will accept orders now. A driving day at Porsche’s Silverstone experience centre is included, too.

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