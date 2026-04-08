Volkswagen Golf R 2026 long-term review – first report

If you could only own one car, what would it be? My initial impulse says a Ferrari F40 – the poster I had blu-tacked to my bedroom wall. However, I suspect even an F40 would lose its lustre if used for Saturday trips to Tesco, or for commuting on frosty mornings around the M25.

A Porsche 911 Turbo S, then? It’s certainly a dream car you could drive every day, capable of being mild or wild depending on your mood. But my life contains two children, and neither can squeeze into the back of a 911 without whinging incessantly about the lack of legroom. I speak from experience.

Being more realistic, both in terms of practicality and price, I reckon a Volkswagen Golf R might be my ideal all-rounder. It’s fast and four-wheel drive, as versatile as any Golf hatchback, looks relatively discreet and is equipped with all the mod-cons you’d expect in 2026. For someone who enjoys driving, yet needs a fit-for-purpose family car, it seems to tick all the boxes.

That’s what I thought, anyway, so when Volkswagen offered the loan of a new Golf R for six weeks, it took me all of three seconds to agree. For one thing, it would give my faithful but tired Mk5 Golf GTI – now edging towards 130,000 miles – a break from daily duties. For another, it would allow an opportunity to really live with the car, use it for work and play, discover all its driving modes and figure out its foibles.

I could also get a, potentially more objective, second opinion from my partner, who has little interest in cars but regularly drives our Golf. “Can I connect my phone?” was her first question. Yes, you can. In that regard, the new R, with its wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, already has the 2006 GTI, with its single CD player, well and truly licked.

Open up and say ‘R’

The car delivered this week is Lapiz Blue metallic with 19-inch black ‘Warmenau’ alloy wheels. It’s also a Black Edition, which means darkened headlights, black badges and the R-Performance package fitted as standard. The latter raises the Golf’s top speed to 168mph and adds a Drift mode, plus a ‘Special’ mode designed specifically for the Nürburgring. How will it handle the B2033 to Box Hill? In the cause of pragmatic consumer research, I intend to find out.

We’ll delve further into the spec of this particular car, and discover what it’s like to drive, in a subsequent report. For now, I wanted to provide a bit of context about the Golf R and its story so far. After all, the history of the Golf GTI has been recounted endlessly, but the R is a newer phenomenon – one with a broader brief and a broader range of abilities.

Volkswagen’s R badge can trace its roots back to the Golf R32 of 2003. Following a similar template to the Audi S3 launched four years earlier, it combined a powerful engine from the Audi TT with four-wheel drive – and the result was serious point-to-point pace. However, with its creamy 241hp 3.2-litre VR6 and plush, leather-lined interior, the flagship Golf was more of a BMW 3 Series rival than a traditional hot hatch.

Pioneer of the DSG gearbox

The R32 didn’t just introduce the R badge, since applied to everything from the T-Roc to the Touareg. Its main claim to fame was being the first car fitted with Volkswagen’s dual-clutch DSG automatic transmission. By lining up the next ratio (either up or down) in advance, this revolutionised how gears are selected. It meant shifts could be lightning-quick, whether in auto or manual mode, and was also around 20 percent more efficient than an old-fashioned torque converter automatic.

The DSG soon proliferated to other products within the Volkswagen Group (Porsche’s closely related PDK transmission, for example), and much of the wider car industry soon followed suit. Today, both the Golf R and GTI are only offered with a DSG; a seven-speeder in the case of my test car, with a toggle on the centre console and paddles behind the steering wheel. Meanwhile, the once-ubiquitous manual ’box, as fitted to my Mk5 GTI, seems to be approaching extinction.

A Mk5 version of the Golf R32 arrived in 2005, followed by the first (Mk6) Golf R in 2009. It employed a 270hp turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine and Haldex 4Motion all-wheel drive for 0-62mph in just 5.5 seconds. CAR called it a ‘polished performer’, while Pistonheads described it as a ‘seriously planted, sure-footed beast’, albeit one that is ‘more of a cruiser than a B-road hooligan’.

The Mk7 Golf R of 2013 raised the stakes with 300hp and a notably sharper chassis. Autocar responded with a 4.5-star rating, saying this previous-generation model ‘blends the sophistication that you’d expect of a Volkswagen with the rawness and sheer driver appeal of the best superheated hatches’. Praise indeed.

The Golf R comes of age

That brings us bang up to date with the car you see here. After its mid-life ‘Mk8.5’ makeover, the Golf R now boasts a fulsome 333hp for a basic list price of £46,850 (£48,170). That compares to 265hp and £41,810 for a Golf GTI or 325hp and £47,995 for the latest GTI Edition 50. Buyers in search of a Golf with balls are, frankly, spoiled for choice.

I’m itching to get some miles under the Golf’s Bridgestone tyres and share some thoughts on how it drives. In my next report, I’ll also delve into the spec in more detail. Come back to Motoring Research very soon to read more.

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