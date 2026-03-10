New 666hp Porsche Cayenne S joins electric SUV range

Porsche has revealed the latest addition to its Cayenne Electric lineup – and the Cayenne S could potentially be the sweet spot in the range.

The new Cayenne S Electric delivers 544hp from a twin-motor electric drivetrain, or a devilish 666hp when its driver pushes the ‘Sport Response’ overboost button.

The Cayenne S is positioned between the standard Cayenne Electric and flagship Turbo Electric in the luxury SUV’s range hierarchy.

Using launch control blasts the Cayenne S Electric from 0-62mph in 3.8 seconds. Top speed is limited to 155mph. Meanwhile, a substantial 113kWh battery pack means an official, WLTP-tested driving range of up to 405 miles.

Cayenne S Electric design details

The upgrades for the Cayenne S Electric are more than just mechanical; the new Porsche also gains bespoke styling touches.

Its front and rear aprons are finished in Volcano Grey, with body-coloured inserts and a set of 20-inch ‘Cayenne S Aero’ wheels. Customers can add options previously reserved solely for the Cayenne Turbo Electric, including PCCB carbon-ceramic brakes and Porsche Active Ride suspension.

There is extensive potential for individual customisation, too. Customers can choose from 13 different exterior paint colours, plus a host of interior trim and accent packages.

Prices for the Cayenne S Electric start from £99,900, and UK orders can be placed now.

Inside the Porsche Cayenne S Electric

Among the options for the Cayenne Electric are a new Interior Style Package: a collaboration between the Style Porsche design studio and Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur (the company’s bespoke division).

Described as the ‘director’s cut’ of Cayenne interior design, it features two-tone leather upholstery in black and Delgada Green, which extends across the door panels.

Even the Porsche’s seat belts are colour-coded, with Delgada Green used for the embroidered Stuttgart crest on the headrests of the 14-way electric seats.

Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur has also added aluminium trim painted in Izabal Green, chosen to complement the leather upholstery.

Ultimate interior is a £9,540 option

A GT sports steering wheel is fitted, finished in black leather with a Delgada Green 12 o’clock marker. Izabal Green covers the airbag module, with the knurled drive mode selector finished in the same hue.

More Izabal Green can be found on the Sports Chrono stopwatch atop the dashboard, while even the Cayenne Electric’s key is painted the same colour. As a finishing touch, the door sill covers are illuminated in green.

Choosing the Interior Style Package comes at a cost, however: £9,444 for the base Cayenne Electric, with the Cayenne S Electric requiring £9,540. Specifying the package on the top-tier Turbo adds a more modest £3,737.

