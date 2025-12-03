First look: new Porsche Cayenne Electric makes London debut

Porsche has revealed its new Cayenne Electric at an exclusive event in London. The UK debut took place at the flagship Porsche Mayfair dealership on Piccadilly, W1.

Two versions of the SUV were unveiled: the 442hp Cayenne Electric and 1,156hp Cayenne Turbo Electric. Both use a 113kWh battery and offer blisteringly fast charging speeds of up to 400kW.

Porsche Formula E development driver Gabriela Jilkova pulled the wraps off the new Cayenne. Last summer Jilkova broke the SUV record at Shelsley Walsh hillclimb in a Cayenne Turbo Electric prototype. Her time of 31.28 seconds smashed the previous record, held by a Bentley Bentayga W12, by more than four seconds.

The most powerful Porsche

Occupying the prime spot inside Porsche Mayfair’s showroom window, the battery-powered, £130,900 Cayenne Turbo (pictured above) is the headline act. Its two motors – one for each axle – provide four-wheel drive and up to 857hp in normal driving.

Press the Sport Response ‘push to pass’ button and you unleash an extra 176 horses for 10 seconds at a time. Or you can activate launch control for the full 1,156hp and 1,106lb ft of torque: good for 0-62mph in a hypercar-baiting 2.5 seconds, plus a top speed of 163mph.

The four-figure output makes this Porsche’s most powerful production car ever, surpassing even the stripped-out Taycan Turbo GT – along with rivals such as the Lotus Eletre, BMW XM and Lamborghini Urus SE.

Up to 398 miles of range

At the more sensible end of the SUV spectrum, the regular £82,200 Cayenne Electric serves up 408hp, or 442hp when using launch control. With 2,525kg to shift (the Turbo weighs an even heftier 2,645kg), that’s sufficient for 0-62mph in 4.8 seconds and a 143mph maximum.

In terms of electric range, the standard Cayenne achieves 398 miles in the official test, while the Turbo manages 387 miles. Find an ultra-rapid 400kW charger and you can replenish the battery from 10-80 percent in just 16 minutes.

On the move, range is boosted by ‘Formula E levels of recuperation’ (up to 600kW). Indeed, Porsche says the electric motors can handle ‘97 percent of all braking operations’. PCCB ceramic-composite brakes are optional on the Turbo.

Both versions of the Cayenne ride on adaptive air suspension with PASM adaptive dampers, with the Turbo also gaining a PTV Plus torque vectoring rear differential. Further options include rear-axle steering and Porsche Active Ride, which counteracts body-roll when cornering.

New Cayenne Electric in London

The new Cayenne’s styling combines elements from the smaller Macan Electric and long-established Porsche Taycan. Despite its bluff and boxy silhouette, a drag coefficient (Cd) of 0.25 makes it one of the most aerodynamic SUVs on sale.

Eye-catching elements of the design are slim Matrix LED headlights, a sharp crease along the lower doors and illuminated ‘PORSCHE’ lettering on the tailgate. The Turbo has new ‘active aeroblades’ that jut out from the rear wings when you select Sport Plus mode, plus badges and brightwork in Turbonite – a darkened chrome finish unique to Stuttgart’s Turbo models, including the new 911 Turbo S.

Seen in the metal, the Cayenne Electric’s proportions are quite striking. It looks more purposeful than the existing petrol and hybrid models – which will continue to be sold alongside the EV – with a squat and purposeful stance that’s almost more estate car than SUV.

It’s worth taking your time on the configurator, though, as this Porsche is very spec-dependent. The entry-level Cayenne displayed in London looked rather anonymous in grey, but the Turbo in Mystic Green Metallic – and wearing 22-inch alloy wheels – drew an appreciative crowd all evening.

Deliveries in spring 2026

We also had a chance to sit inside the Cayenne Electric for the first time. Like many modern cars, its dashboard is dominated by screens, most notably the new curved ‘Flow Display’ that blends into the centre console. Combined with the (also curved) digital dials and optional 14.9-inch passenger screen, it creates the largest display area ever found in a Porsche.

Other innovations are a head-up windscreen display with augmented reality tech, plus an AI-powered voice control system that ‘responds like a real conversation partner’. Who needs friends anyway?

As you’d expect, the Porsche’s cabin is spacious and flawlessly finished. It has grown by 55mm in length versus the petrol model, creating more rear legroom than any previous Cayenne. Luggage capacity is an enormous 781 litres with the rear seats in place, supplemented by a further 90 litres beneath the bonnet. You can tow up to 3.5 tonnes, too.

After their brief appearance in Mayfair, the two Cayennes will be going on tour to Porsche dealerships across the UK. If you like what you see, orders are open now, with the first deliveries expected in late spring 2026.

ALSO READ:

Porsche Taycan GTS Sport Turismo 2025 review

Porsche 911 Carrera S 2025 review

The full Monte: An amazing Porsche 911 road-trip