2027 BMW M3 CS Handschalter is a stick-shift celebration

BMW will mark the end of sixth-generation M3 production with a lightweight, limited-edition version of its sports sedan.

The M3 CS tips the scales at 75 pounds less than a stock M3 sedan, thanks to the extensive use of weight-saving materials, plus the option of carbon-ceramic brakes.

However, the run-out M3 CS Handschalter (German for ‘hand shift’) elevates the level of driver involvement still further.

Instead of the all-wheel drive and eight-speed automatic transmission found in a regular M3 CS, the Handschalter opts for rear-drive and a six-speed manual gearbox.

When combined with a 473 horsepower twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter six-cylinder engine, BMW says the result is ‘an unmistakably direct connection between driver and machine’.

A new level of driver engagement

BMW has form for offering cars with its Handschalter package, having previously added it to the Z4 roadster for the 2025 model year. This followed years of pleas from enthusiasts for the German marque to deliver more cars with a stick shift.

Originally launched at the 2023 24 Hours of Daytona, the BMW M3 CS was available in extremely limited numbers for North American buyers. Its twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter six-cylinder engine was boosted to 543 horsepower, and combined with all-wheel drive.

In order to make the M3 CS Handschalter a manual, BMW has needed to return the engine to standard specification.

This means a 0-60 mph time of 4.1 seconds, equal to a stock rear-wheel drive M3. However, the M3 CS Handschalter has been designed to maximise driver engagement, rather than deliver outright performance.

Bespoke steering and suspension settings position the M3 CS Handschalter 0.2 inches closer to the ground. It also features shock absorbers previously found on the hardcore BMW M4 CSL coupe.

Ready for the racetrack

Carbon fiber reinforced plastic (CFRP) is central to the M3 CS Handschalter’s diet, with the lightweight material used for the roof, hood, front splitter, rear diffuser, and rear spoiler.

More carbon fiber can be found inside, covering the center console and forming the lightweight M Carbon bucket seats.

When combined with a standard titanium exhaust system, this saves 42 pounds compared to a regular six-speed M3. Ticking the box for M Carbon Ceramic brakes saves another 31.5 pounds.

Track fans can also add an M Front Strut Brace to the M3 CS Handschalter, priced at $1,100. Forged alloy wheels, in either black or the Gold Bronze seen here, can be wrapped in ultra-sticky track tires for a further $600.

See the M3 CS Handschalter in LA

Prices for the 2027 BMW M3 CS Handschalter start from $107,100, plus $1,350 for destination and handling fees. This makes the manual M3 cheaper than the outgoing all-wheel-drive CS.

Buyers can select Isle of Man Green metallic or Black Sapphire metallic paint colors as standard, with retro-inspired Imola Red and Techno Violet metallic available for $4,500.

The MS CS Handschalter will make its public debut this weekend, during the All-BMW Petersen Cruise-In 2026 at the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles.

Taking place on Saturday 23 May, the event will celebrate 40 years of the M3 sports sedan. It runs from 9am until midday, with the M3 CS reveal scheduled for 10am.

Now that BMW has created a manual M3 CS sedan, perhaps the next step could be giving North American enthusiasts access to the M3 Touring wagon. Here’s hoping…

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