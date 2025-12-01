BMW Z4 roadster bows out with special Final Edition

BMW has announced a celebratory special edition to mark the end of Z4 roadster production.

The appropriately named Z4 Final Edition will be available to order from January 2026, before the final Z4 sports car rolls off the line in March next year.

Changes for the last-of-the-line Z4 are limited. However, BMW still hopes that the Final Edition ‘may well become a collectors’ item’ over time.

Originally unveiled at the 2018 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, the third-generation ‘G29’ Z4 sold in modest numbers over the years that followed.

End of the road for BMW’s roadster

The Z4 Final Edition’s most distinguishing feature is the exclusive option of Frozen Matt Black paint.

Other paint colours from the Z4 range are also available, but M High-gloss Shadowline exterior trim is standard on all cars – along with red-painted BMW M brake calipers.

Inside, contrasting red stitching is used on the dashboard, centre console and door trims. M Sport seats are finished in a combination of Vernasca leather and Alcantara, also with red stitching.

Clock is ticking for the Z4

The finishing touches are a sports steering wheel clad in grippy Alcantara, plus engraved door sill trims that mark out the Z4 as a Final Edition.

It marks a low-key end for the third-generation Z4, which was developed to share its platform with the Toyota GR Supra coupe.

Earlier this year, Toyota announced its own GR Supra Final Edition. Production of the Japanese marque’s sports car also ends next year.

BMW will offer the Final Edition package for all versions of the Z4 roadster, ranging from the four-cylinder sDrive20i and sDrive30i models, right up to the 340hp M40i. Prices and availability for UK customers have yet to be confirmed.

