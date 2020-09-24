BMW M3 and M4 Competition news, prices and specs

The 510hp BMW M3 Competition and M4 Competition will land in the UK from March 2021 with prices from £74,755

Richard Aucock
2021 BMW M3 Competition

The new BMW M3 Competition and M4 Competition have been revealed ahead of deliveries beginning in March 2021.

Ordering is open now with the M3 Competition (pictured above) priced from £74,755 and the M4 Competition from £76,055.

Both versions feature a 3.0-litre six-cylinder turbo engine producing 510hp, paired with an eight-speed M Steptronic automatic gearbox (a manual is not available in the UK).

2021 BMW M4 Competition

Both are also rear-wheel drive, with an M xDrive all-wheel drive version due from summer 2021.

The M3 Competition and M4 Competition share the same 0-62mph acceleration time of 3.9 seconds, plus the same combined fuel economy of 27.7mpg, and CO2 emissions of 234g/km.

BMW says power is up 60hp over the old M3 and M4, and there’s also more pulling power.

  • 2021 BMW M4 Competition
  • 2021 BMW M3 Competition

Top speed of both is 155mph… unless the M Pro Package is selected. Then, top speed goes up to 180mph.

BMW explains the new M models have Adaptive M suspension, 380mm front disc brakes and bespoke M ABS and M Traction Control.

The M Drive Professional system is new, too: this assesses “the driver’s ability to pilot the car through corners with plenty of oversteer and opposite lock”. We, literally, quote.

But it is the radical new front end of both models that is likely to draw most attention.

BMW skips over the massive kidney grilles, but there’s no denying they’re divisive.

  • 2021 BMW M4 Competition
  • 2021 BMW M3 Competition

Bold new colour choices only add to the drama: Sao Paulo Yellow and Isle of Man Green are pictured here, and Toronto Red is another new shade.

2021 BMW M3 Competition

Intriguingly, both M3 Competition and M4 Competition feature 19-inch wheels at the front and 20-inch wheels at the rear. BMW M brakes are available in blue, red or black; optional carbon ceramic brakes have gold calipers.

Geek fact: the M3 Competition is built in Munich, while the M4 Competition is built in Dingolfing, south Bavaria.  

