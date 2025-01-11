Drive this virtual BMW and you could win a trip to Le Mans

Armchair racers could find themselves heading to the 24 Hours of Le Mans, thanks to a free update for the Forza Motorsport video game.

The next five weeks have been designated as ‘BMW Month’ on the popular Microsoft Xbox and PC racing title.

The promotion will see numerous iconic cars from the German marque’s back-catalogue added to a virtual showroom.

In addition, a number of new challenges and events will be introduced into the game, covering both single-player career mode and online multi-player competition.

A shot at Le Mans glory

The biggest draw for players in Update 16 for Forza Motorsport is the opportunity to win an expenses-paid trip to the 24 Hours of Le Mans endurance race in France, courtesy of BMW.

To be in with a chance of heading to the Circuit de la Sarthe, gamers need to get behind the virtual wheel of the 2023 #25 BMW Team RLL M Hybrid V8 race car.

Simply completing 15 laps of the Daytona International Speedway circuit with the BMW M Hybrid V8, then registering on a dedicated website, is enough to enter the competition.

Open now, the promotion runs until 12 February 2025. Winners will receive flights to Le Mans, accommodation and, most importantly, tickets for the legendary 24-hour race.

Iconic M-car classics

Along with the opportunity to win a trip to Le Mans, Update 16 adds an array of BMW vehicles that were previously unavailable in the current Forza Motorsport.

Along with the BMW Team RLL M Hybrid V8 racer, the update brings V10 power in the shape of the 2009 BMW M5, along with the 2010 BMW M6 coupe.

Other M-badged additions include the 2008 BMW M3, plus the iconic E39-generation BMW M5 from 2003 – and even a 2020 Formula Drift BMW M2.

Players can also unlock the 1976 BMW 3.0 CSL and the 2023 BMW Turner Motorsports M4 GT3. Both are available as rewards for completing two new ‘Tours’ in career mode.

Motorsport evolution in progress

A total of five BMW-themed multi-player competitions will be offered, with a new event becoming available each week. There are a variety of new challenges for offline play, too.

Forza Motorsport developer, Turn 10, also notes that Update 16 will see players receive a free Mobil 1 50th Anniversary Gold Livery to use with the 2023 Cadillac Racing #01 V-Series.

Further changes been made to revert three race circuits to their original branding, along with adjusting the audio settings for the 2021 Porsche 911 GT3 and 2002 Ferrari Enzo.

ALSO READ:

BMW has brought the famous Need for Speed M3 GTR to life

BMW reveals radical new Panoramic iDrive digital display

Wagons roll! BMW M5 Touring gets the M Performance treatment