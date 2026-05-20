Couple swap classic Volvo for new electric SUV after 46 years

After 46 years of ownership, a couple have traded in their classic Volvo Amazon 122S for a new electric model.

Bohdan and Marian Antoniw purchased their four-door Amazon 122S in December 1980. The Volvo subsequently became a part of their family life for almost five decades.

The 1965 Amazon was used to bring their two children safely home from hospital, and later towed the couple’s micro-caravan on extended holidays. Throughout the Antoniw’s ownership, the classic Volvo proved to be a reliable travel companion.

Now, Bohdan and Marian have decided it is finally time to move on. However, their loyalty to the Volvo brand looks set to continue.

Five decades of loyal service

Following a recent trip to New York City to visit their son, Thomas, the couple were inspired by experiencing his modern Volvo.

As Bohdan and Marian planned to embark on some longer journeys in the near future, they felt the time was right to consider a new Volvo instead.

The Antoniw family chose the electric Volvo EC40 as a replacement for their beloved Amazon 122S, buying the car from Donalds Volvo in Ipswich.

With a battery range of up to 350 miles, the EC40 SUV coupe should be more than capable of supporting Bohdan and Marian on their next adventure.

Standard features such as a panoramic sunroof, heated steering wheel and power-adjustable seats should make it more comfortable than their classic Amazon, too.

An ongoing Volvo story

There is a happy ending for the family’s loyal 1965 Amazon 122S, too. With the classic saloon being well-maintained and still in good mechanical condition, Volvo UK decided to purchase the car directly from Bohdan and Marian.

It will now undergo a sympathetic restoration, before joining Volvo UK’s heritage fleet ahead of the marque celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2027.

Nicole Melillo Shaw, managing director of Volvo Car UK, said: “Affection for Volvo is deep-rooted for families up and down the UK, so we have been delighted to hear the wonderful stories from the Antoniw family about their beloved car. I am so proud to hear that the qualities they love about Volvo remain the same, and that moving to the EC40 feels like a natural next step for them.

“We were also very touched that they have trusted us to restore their Amazon, and it will be a pleasure to welcome it into our UK heritage fleet.”

Bohdan Antoniw added: “We will miss the Amazon because it has been part of our family for so long and is fun to drive. But it feels like the right time for a change and to embrace electric. If cars have a spirit, we like to think it would be happy knowing a new generation has taken its place.”

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