New BMW i3 revealed: electric 3 Series offers 559 miles of range

BMW has revealed the new 2026 i3 saloon – undoubtedly one the most significant models in the German marque’s long history.

Inspired by the original ‘Neue Klasse’ (New Class) range of cars launched in 1961, the i3 is described by BMW as the ‘first all-electric 3 Series’.

Although not a direct replacement for the 3 Series, which will continue with petrol power for now, the electric i3 has similar dimensions to the classic compact saloon.

Sharing a platform with the recently launched BMW iX3, which our Tim Pitt gave a full five stars in his review, should ensure the i3 delivers an engaging driving experience, along with innovative technology.

The new i3 will be launched in 50 xDrive form, with the potential to cover more than 550 miles when fully charged. Still want that Tesla Model 3?

Classic BMW design is back

BMW’s design department has had notably more lows than highs in recent years, but the i3 is a real return to form. Despite its name, you can also forget any resemblance to the pioneering first-generation i3 hatchback.

A neat 2.5-box design channels classic BMW proportions, with a long wheelbase and short overhangs. At 4,760mm in length, the i3 is a fraction longer than the current 3 Series saloon, and almost 40mm wider.

Its front grille mimics the kidney design found on previous BMW models, flanked by headlights that resemble the ‘four eyes’ used on numerous generations of 3 Series. An illuminated ‘Iconic Glow’ version of the front grille is available, too.

Flush door handles, a neat ‘Hofmeister kink’ in the rear door and a set of aerodynamic 21-inch alloy wheels give the i3 real presence when viewed in profile.

The rear of the i3 is neat and chiselled, with full-width 3D lights that mimic the L-shape found on older BMWs. A sizeable diffuser (seen here) is part of the M Sport aero kit, which helps emphasise the extra width from the flared wheelarches.

Eleven different paint colours will be offered for the i3, including BMW’s ‘frozen’ matte finishes. In the new ‘M Le Castellet Blue’ metallic paint in these photos, we reckon it’s the best-looking BMW in years.

Up to 559 miles on a full charge

Underneath its retro-modern body, the new i3 is fully futuristic, featuring BMW’s ‘Heart of Joy’ supercomputer that controls all the dynamic systems.

As we discovered in the iX3, despite its slightly cringe-worthy name, the Heart of Joy can transform a 2,400kg electric SUV into a genuinely engaging car to drive. It bodes well for the i3 to meet the standards set by numerous generations of the 3 Series saloon.

At launch, the i3 will be available solely in 50 xDrive dual-motor guise, with 469hp and 475lb ft of torque. BMW has not released performance figures yet, but the iX3 SUV takes 4.9 seconds to accelerate from 0-62mph with the same powertrain.

Perhaps the biggest selling point of the BMW i3 is a range of up to 559 miles when fully charged. This will make it the longest-range electric car on sale, capable of travelling far further than any Tesla Model 3.

Although BMW has not mentioned the exact battery size used in the i3, the related iX3 is equipped with a 108.7kWh NMC lithium-ion pack. Expect the saloon to use a similar setup, featuring BMW’s latest sixth-generation battery tech.

An 800-volt electrical system allows the i3 to use DC charging devices with speeds of up to 400kW. This could mean adding nearly 250 miles of range in only 10 minutes.

Inside the 2026 BMW i3

On the inside, the i3 features the radical Panoramic iDrive system, with a digital display spanning the entire width of the dashboard just beneath the windscreen.

Information such as speed and navigation directions are shown directly in front of the driver. The remainder of the display can be customised with multiple widgets. A central 17.9-inch touchscreen is used to manipulate the Panoramic iDrive, while other functions can be controlled through the steering wheel.

BMW has incorporated its Intelligent Personal Assistant into the i3, which allows for voice commands by saying “Hey BMW”. Amazon Alexa AI technology will be introduced as well, starting with cars sold in Germany and the United States.

Production starts in August 2026

Multiple interior finishes will be available for the i3. The entry-level Essential trim uses Econeer composite fabric in Vivid Grey, Agave Green, Digital White, Castanea (brown/tan) or Black.

M Sport seats will be on the options list, along with an M Sport package that adds a sports steering wheel, blue-painted brake calipers and an M logo projected from the door mirrors.

BMW will build the new i3 at its factory in Munich, which currently assembles the 3 Series and M3. Next year, the site will switch exclusively to manufacturing electric Neue Klasse models.

Full UK prices and specifications will be confirmed closer to when the i3 enters production in August 2026.

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