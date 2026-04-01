Here is how you can drift a BMW M3 on snow – in August!

If a beach holiday this August sounds a little unadventurous, or simply too hot, BMW might have the answer.

BMW Australia is operating its M Snow and Ice Experience again this year. Last held in 2024, the driving course makes use of BMW’s stunning Southern Hemisphere Proving Ground.

Located on New Zealand’s South Island, between the picturesque resort towns of Queenstown and Wanaka, the proving ground makes the most of the region’s winter weather.

The BMW M Snow and Ice Experience allows drivers to test a host of M performance models on low-friction surfaces, all done under the careful supervision of professional instructors.

A tale of fire and ice

Included as part of the M Snow and Ice Experience is the chance to drive the latest performance models from the German marque, including the BMW M3 in both saloon and Touring forms.

The BMW M440i will also be available in coupe and convertible guises, along with the X3 M50 performance SUV and Mini Countryman.

Two tiers of M Snow and Ice Experience are offered by BMW. Both include ‘motorkhana’ events, plus drag sprints, barrel races and drifting runs.

Participants will also be given a high-speed demonstration run, performed by one of the M Snow and Ice Experience instructors and making use of a BMW M3.

Time to plan your winter holiday

Prices for the M Snow and Ice Experience start from AUD $4,900 (equivalent to £2,545) for the Premium tier. This includes transfers in a four-wheel-drive bus to the proving ground, along with a BMW M-branded jacket.

Opting for the fancier Luxury tier, priced at AUD $7,600 (£3,950), adds accommodation for two nights at the Millbrook Resort, airport transfers and even a helicopter ride back from the proving ground.

Bookings can be made for the M Snow and Ice Experience now, with dates available throughout August 2026.

For those happy to wait until winter in the northern hemisphere, or in search of shorter flight times, BMW also offers its Area M Winter experience. This makes use of test tracks in both Austria and Sweden, although there is no mention of a branded jacket…

Porsche, Volkswagen and McLaren all offer their own snow and ice driving experiences, too.

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