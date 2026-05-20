Skoda Epiq electric SUV to cost from £24,090: full details revealed

Skoda has confirmed UK prices and specification details for its new Epiq electric SUV. Here’s what you need to know…

Due on sale in July 2026, the Epiq will become the smallest EV in the Czech manufacturer’s 2026 model range. It sits below the existing Elroq and Enyaq SUVs.

Skoda wants to position the new Epiq as the electric alternative to its petrol-powered Kamiq. This includes matching the Kamiq as closely as possible on pricing.

However, UK prices from £24,090 mean the electric Epiq will actually undercut the Kamiq when the order books open.

Two versions of Epiq available at launch

The Epiq shares a platform with the forthcoming Volkswagen ID. Cross, a high-riding version of the recently announced ID. Polo. Other rivals include the Renault 4 E-Tech and Kia Niro EV.

Two battery options are available for UK customers at launch. The Epiq 40 has a 37kWh battery and a 135hp electric motor, while the Epiq 55 uses a larger 52kWh pack and a more powerful 211hp motor.

Choosing the Epiq 40 means a range of up to 190 miles. The Epiq 55 is capable of over 270 miles, making it better suited for life beyond the city.

Recharging the Epiq 55 from 10 to 80 percent can take 25 minutes when connected to a DC charger that supports speeds of up to 105kW.

Real buttons are back inside

Skoda has designed the Epiq with practicality in mind. Its boot can accommodate 475 litres of luggage, while the 25-litre ‘frunk’ offers enough space to store charging cables.

Pleasingly, the interior of the Epiq features a row of ‘proper’ buttons, in addition to a standard touchscreen. UK customers can specify the Skoda Epiq in SE L or Edition trim levels at launch, along with a special First Edition.

Opting for SE L specification sees the Epiq cost from £24,950. Standard equipment includes 18-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, a 13-inch central infotainment screen, a 5.0-inch digital instrumental panel, keyless start and rear parking sensors.

In Edition trim, the Epiq gains electrically folding door mirrors, satellite navigation, front parking sensors, a rear-view camera, wireless smartphone charging, heated front seats and a heated steering wheel. Prices start from £27,700.

Skoda Epiq ready to order from July

A flagship solely for the launch of the Skoda Epiq, the First Edition costs £31,450 and is only available with the bigger 55 battery.

Special features include Navajo Orange exterior accents, two-tone paint with a black roof, 20-inch alloy wheels and a black First Edition badge. On the inside, sports seats, a three-spoke steering wheel, black headlining and orange seatbelts are fitted for good measure.

The Epiq will be manufactured in Pamplona, Spain, making it the first Skoda aimed at European customers to be produced outside of Eastern Europe.

Order books for the Skoda Epiq will open in July 2026, with the first deliveries to customers expected in early 2027.

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