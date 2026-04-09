Less than one in four cars now available with a manual gearbox

Automatic gearboxes dominate the new-car marketplace, with less than a quarter of models now offered with three pedals.

Analysis of data covering the top 30 car manufacturers reveals that only 67 of the 292 new vehicles currently available in the UK can be ordered with a manual transmission.

Online automotive marketplace CarGurus, which conducted the research, says the number of cars offered with a manual gearbox has declined by two thirds (66 percent) in the last 10 years

In 2016, some 197 cars were sold with a manual ‘box. The number offered has also tumbled by 18 percent since 2025.

Automatic for the people

Conversely, the number of cars offered solely with an automatic gearbox has increased substantially.

The UK now has eight brands in the top 30 that only sell models equipped with an automatic transmission, with Fiat and Honda being the latest additions. Mercedes-Benz, Land Rover, Volvo, Mini, Tesla and Lexus are the other marques that exclusively offer automatics.

This represents a 60 percent increase in automatic-only marques during the past two years.

Given the growing significance of Chinese brands in the UK, and the ongoing rise of electrification, the number of vehicles without a manual option looks set to increase.

Outside of the top 30 brands, new entrants BYD, Omoda and rapid-selling Jaecoo together offer 15 new models, none of which are available with a manual transmission.

Three pedals for enthusiasts

Manual transmissions have generally become the preserve of enthusiast-targeted models, rather than affordable entry-level cars.

Examples include the BMW M2, Toyota GR Yaris, Porsche 911 Carrera T and Mazda MX-5 – all of which are marketed with three pedals.

Chris Knapman, CarGurus UK editorial director, said: “Manual gearboxes are becoming increasingly rare in the new car market, now making up just under a quarter of all models. Over the past decade, the number of new manuals has more than halved, reflecting the wider shift towards automatic, hybrid, and electric vehicles. Yet for drivers who still value the engagement and control of a traditional gearbox, the used market still offers a wide variety of options.

“From compact hatchbacks to sporty coupes, enthusiasts can still find vehicles that deliver the connection and enjoyment of a manual. Our research highlights that while new manual cars are declining, there has never been a better time to explore the used market.”

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