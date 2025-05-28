The electric Vauxhall Mokka GSE is ready to go rallying

As the first vehicle developed to the FIA’s eRally5 regulations, the Vauxhall Mokka GSE makes its world debut this weekend.

John Redfern
John Redfern
Vauxhall Mokka GSE Rally

Vauxhall has revealed its take on the future of rallying, with the fully electric Mokka GSE.

Built to the FIA’s new eRally5 specification by sister company Opel, the Mokka GSE will be on display at this weekend’s ADAC Opel Electric Rally Cup in the Netherlands.

Electric versions of the Corsa supermini have been used in rallying for several years. However, the Mokka GSE is a more serious proposition – and we might see a Vauxhall-badged version competing in the near-future.

The rally-ready EV

Vauxhall Mokka GSE Rally

Powering the Mokka GSE rally car is a 280hp electric motor. This drives the front wheels through a multi-plate limited-slip differential and racing gearbox.

A 54kWh battery pack comes from the regular, road-going Mokka. However, it has been tuned for motorsport use, and is protected by an additional underbody guard. 

The 400-volt battery system is monitored constantly, and will automatically shut itself down in the event of a collision. A comprehensive fire extinguisher system, using an electrically non-conductive extinguishing agent, is ready just in case.

Bespoke rally suspension from Bilstein features modified springs and dampers. Performance brakes are also present, with bright yellow calipers tucked behind motorsport-spec alloy wheels.

OMG for a GSE return

Vauxhall Mokka GSE Rally

On the outside, the Mokka GSE wears an eye-catching ‘OMG GSE’ livery, with its entire body covered in a yellow and black wrap. Prominent ‘GSE’ lettering is a deliberate move to highlight the return of a performance sub-brand

Rebecca Reinermann, vice president of marketing at Opel-Vauxhall, said: “The Mokka GSE Rally will set Vauxhall Motorsport fans’ pulses racing and deliver real ‘OMG!’ moments. 

“The electric rally prototype proves that our GSE sub-brand is going to the next level in 2025, with electric thrills and high-level performance true to our rich motorsport heritage.”

John Redfern
John Redfern
U.S. Editor with a love of all things Americana. Woodgrain-clad station wagons and ridiculous muscle cars a speciality.

