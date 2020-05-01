How to report an unsafe bus, coach or lorry driver

If you believe the driver of a bus, coach or lorry has broken safety rules, you can report them.

The Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) will deal with your complaint.

Reasons to contact the DVSA include:

Breaking drivers’ hours rules

Overloading vehicles

Using vehicles that are unsafe or unroadworthy

Using emission cheat devices

Carrying dangerous or hazardous goods without permission

Driving an excessively smoky lorry, bus or coach

What information is required?

The DVSA needs to know:

Who is involved (the driver or company name)

The registration number of the vehicle(s) in question

The reason for the complaint

When and where the incident took place.

There are three ways to submit the information:

Email: enquiries@dvsa.gov.uk

Telephone: 0800 030 4103 (lines are open Monday to Friday, 7.30am to 6pm)

(lines are open Monday to Friday, 7.30am to 6pm) Post: Intelligence Unit, DVSA, The Ellipse, Padley Road, Swansea, SA1 8AN

Can I report anonymously?

The DVSA says it won’t ever ask for names or contact details, calls will not be traced and statements will not be required.

Also, if you wish to remain anonymous. you will not be called as a witness or have to appear in court.

However, anyone willing to supply details may be contacted for more information. And they could be asked to provide a statement or act as a witness.

What happens after a report is made?

The DVSA reviews the information before deciding whether or not to examine the case.

Other government agencies or the police might then get involved, depending on the severity of the incident.

You will receive feedback after the investigation, when official proceedings have ended. The DVSA cannot give feedback on an ongoing case.

How to report other crimes

The process is different for other, non-safety related offences, such as drink-driving, speeding and driving while disqualified. In such cases, contact the police first.

To complain about bus driver rudeness or buses not arriving on time, visit the Bus Users website.