Alpine A390 revealed: electric SUV targets the Porsche Macan

French performance car brand Alpine has revealed the third model in its ‘Dream Garage’: the radical-looking A390 fastback SUV.

The fully electric A390 is claimed to offer the ‘exhilarating driving experience’ of the Alpine A110 sports car, combined with rear seats and lots of luggage space.

With three electric motors, plus active torque vectoring to boost its cornering agility, the A390 will square up to premium SUVs such as the Porsche Macan EV and Maserati Grecale Folgore.

It marks a dramatic pivot for the French marque, which has focused on lightweight sports cars for most of its seven decades so far. Alpine’s next chapter will include sales in the lucrative North American market, too.

‘A racing car in a suit’

Alpine CEO Phillip Krief said: “The Alpine A390 is how to reinvent the spirit of the A110 in a five-seat sport fastback. This is the quintessential Alpine, combining sportiness and performance with technology and refinement, all for a unique driving experience that is equally suited to everyday use and more spirited driving.”

The critically lauded Alpine A110 provided design inspiration for the A390 – and not merely in the tiny ‘Easter Egg’ outline of the sports car found in the corner of its windscreen.

Racing helmet visors informed the shape of the rear window, while Alpine’s Le Mans prototype influenced the A390’s diffuser. A transverse bonnet ‘blade’ improves airflow across the car’s body.

Six paint colours will be available, plus the option of a contrasting black roof. Buyers will be able to choose alloy wheels in 20- or 21-inch sizes, both wrapped in bespoke Michelin tyres.

Heavyweight performance

Underpinning the A390 is the ‘AmpR Medium’ platform, already used by the Renault Megane E-Tech and Nissan Ariya SUVs. Howver, Alpine has fitted a trio of electric motors, with two powering the back axle for a rear-biased feel.

In standard GT form, the A390 develops 400hp, allowing this 2,121kg SUV to accelerate from 0-62mph in 4.8 seconds and reach a top speed of 124mph.

Opting for the A390 GTS lifts output to 470hp, with maximum torque of 596 lb ft. This cuts the 0-62mph time to 3.9 seconds, and increases maximum speed to 137mph.

The five driving modes offer different settings for the torque vectoring system. Launch control and an overtaking boost button also enhance the A390’s performance.

Inside the Alpine A390

The A390’s cabin is dominated by the combination of 12.3-inch and 12-inch high-definition screens, but Alpine has retained physical switches for climate control functions beneath the central display.

Alcantara-clad sports seats are standard in the GT, with the GTS gaining Sabelt buckets in grey and blue Nappa leather. A heated steering wheel features aluminium buttons inspired by Alpine’s Formula One racing cars.

At launch, all versions of the A390 will feature an 89kWh battery pack, along with a heat pump to aid efficiency. A fully charged A390 GT is capable of covering up to 345 miles, with the GTS version managing 330 miles.

Compatibility with 190kW DC fast charging means the A390 can ‘refuel’ from 15 to 80 percent battery capacity in less than 25 minutes. Two-way, vehicle-to-load charging is possible, too.

Orders open later this year

Order books for the A390 will open in November 2025, with Alpine offering a VIP priority scheme – similar to the R-Pass for the Renault 4 E-Tech.

Buying an Alpine A-Pass gives customers early access to ordering and news updates, plus a pair of exclusive Devialet Alpine edition earbuds. The first completed cars are expected to reach customers in the second quarter of 2026.

Alpine has yet to confirm how much the A390 will cost when it lands in the UK. However, reckon on a starting price of around £60,000 for the GT model, with the faster GTS costing in the region of £70,000.

