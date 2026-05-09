£3m Fenomeno Roadster is most powerful open Lamborghini ever

Lamborghini has announced the most powerful convertible in its 63-year history: the 1,080hp Fenomeno Roadster.

Following the launch of the Fenomeno coupe at Monterey Car Week last year, the Roadster is the latest ultra-limited hypercar in Lamborghini’s ‘Few Off’ production series.

The Fenomeno Roadster is the star attraction at the Lamborghini Arena event for owners and enthusiasts, taking place this weekend at the Imola circuit in northern Italy.

“Fenomeno Roadster represents the purest expression of our brand values: visionary design, uncompromising performance and absolute exclusivity,” said Stephan Winkelmann, president and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini. “It is a unique interpretation of driving emotion, created for a select group of customers who seek something truly beyond convention.”

Production will be limited to just 15 cars, making the Roadster an even rarer sight than the 29 examples of the Fenomeno coupe.

Lamborghini’s no-compromise cabriolet

Lifting the lid on the Fenomeno required a brand-new aerodynamic package, with the upper surfaces of the mid-engined supercar completely redesigned.

An additional spoiler above the windscreen diverts air across the open cockpit, channelling it downwards towards the intakes for the naturally aspirated V12 engine.

The need for rollover protection provided a challenge for Lamborghini’s aerodynamicists. Crafted from carbon fibre, the roll bars are as flat as possible, and integrated into a new speedster-style engine cover.

Mitja Borkert, design director at Lamborghini, said: “It’s an exclusive and precious looking design; the Fenomeno Roadster represents the ‘feel like a pilot’ philosophy. At the same time, we are showcasing the relentless creativity of our Centro Stile, which has been actively creating Lamborghini designs for more than 20 years.”

The Fenomeno Roadster has almost identical downforce to the coupe model. Removing the roof has added ‘only a few kilograms’ of weight, thanks to extensive use of carbon fibre.

The most powerful Lamborghini roadster

Closed related to Lamborghini’s flagship Revuelto, the Fenomeno Roadster is powered by a mid-mounted 6.5-litre petrol V12 with a plug-in hybrid system.

The 12-cylinder engine generates 835hp and 535lb ft of torque on its own. Adding three electric motors (two on the front axle and one at the rear) elevates total output to 1,080hp.

Making use of an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission, the Fenomeno Roadster accelerates from 0-62mph in 2.4 seconds: identical to the coupe. Its top speed is 211mph.

The Fenomeno also uses a CCM-R Plus carbon-ceramic brake system, featuring technology previously used on Lamborghini’s LMDh hypercar racer.

Bridgestone has adeveloped two types of bespoke tyre for the car, including a semi-slick option for maximum performance on a racetrack.

Buying a Fenomeno Roadster

To launch the Fenomeno Roadster, Lamborghini chose a striking colour combination of Blu Cepheus paint with Rosso Mars accents.

The main hue is reminiscent of the 1968 Miura Roadster, built by Bertone as a one-off and displayed at the Brussels Motor Show. The red pays homage to the colours of Lamborghini’s home city of Bologna.

On the inside, the Fenomeno features extensive use of carbon fibre, along with Corsatex upholstery by Dinamica. Three digital displays, including one for the passenger, provide driving and infotainment data.

Lamborghini has not announced a price for the new Fenomeno Roadster, but a figure of £3 million was previously quoted for the coupe version.

However, this is unlikely to be an issue for the 15 enthusiasts fortunate enough to be commissioning the most extreme open-top Lamborghini to date.

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