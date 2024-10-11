Skoda Enyaq RS Race is an extreme EV influenced by rallying

Skoda Motorsport has transformed the electric Enyaq Coupe iV vRS into a one-off, rally-inspired monster.

The Skoda Enyaq RS Race is chiefly a pilot project to demonstrate how lightweight and sustainable materials could be used in future production cars.

However, it’s also about having fun, combining a relatively sensible electric SUV coupe with rally car-style engineering.

Skoda has no shortage of experience in motorsport. The Fabia RS has dominated the Rally2 category in recent years, with more than 1,700 class wins since 2010.

Simplify, then add lightness

Channelling Skoda’s rallying know-how into the Enyaq Coupe sees the bodywork widened by 72mm at the front and 116mm at the rear. A gigantic new rear spoiler is added, along with a vortex generator on the car’s roof.

The science part comes in how these new aerodynamic elements are made. They use a sustainable lightweight material that is woven from flax fibres.

These biocomposite elements are said to have a lower environmental impact than carbon fibre. Similar materials were tested on a Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 concept car.

For the Skoda Enyaq RS Race, the result is 316kg slashed from the kerb weight of this electric SUV coupe. A fully stripped-out interior, along with polycarbonate side and rear windows, also helped with the crash diet.

Together in electric dreams

Skoda Motorsport has left the powertrain unchanged, but added competition-spec suspension and carbon ceramic brakes with 10-piston calipers at the front.

There is even a rally-style hydraulic handbrake to help tackle the tightest hairpin bends.

The RS Race has the same 112mph top speed as the road-going Enyaq Coupe iV vRS. But reduced weight means its 0-62mph time tumbles to less than five seconds.

Inside, Skoda Motorsport engineers have added the pedal box from the Fabia RS Rally2, along with bucket seats and a new steering wheel.

