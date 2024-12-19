Hydrogen-powered Vauxhall Movano van to cost from £66,450

Prices and specifications for a new hydrogen version of the Vauxhall Movano van have been announced.

Intended as an alternative to the existing diesel and electric Movano models, the hydrogen-powered van offers an official range of 311 miles.

The Vauxhall Movano Hydrogen costs £70,400 excluding VAT in L3 H2 form, although this figure drops to £66,450 when the UK Government’s Plug-in Van Grant (PiVG) is applied.

The larger Movano Hydrogen L4 H3 will cost £68,070 excluding VAT and with the PiVG applied.

For comparison, prices for the equivalent battery electric version of the Movano start at £50,385 before VAT.

Longer range, faster fuelling

Vauxhall wants the Movano Hydrogen to appeal to fleet users who cover longer distances, and who don’t have time to wait for EV charging.

A total of four high-pressure fuel tanks are fitted, capable of storing 7kg of hydrogen. Filling these takes just five minutes, making the Movano Hydrogen more akin to a diesel in terms of refuelling.

The hydrogen supplies power to an electric motor that generates 110hp and 302lb ft of torque. There is also a 11kW lithium-ion battery, which can be used to boost acceleration where needed. Regenerative braking helps to replenish the battery, or it can be fully charged in 90 minutes using an AC wallbox.

Strong standard spec

All versions of the Movano Hydrogen come in Vauxhall’s Prime specification, featuring a 10.0-inch touchscreen with satellite navigation as standard. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are also included, along with Bluetooth and USB connectivity.

There is also a 7.0-inch digital instrument panel, automatic air conditioning, keyless entry and start, plus rear parking sensors.

Orders can be placed for the Movano Hydrogen from spring 2025. Vauxhall has also begun testing a hydrogen-powered version of its smaller Vivaro van, which is already sold in Europe with an Opel badge.

