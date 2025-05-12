Mercedes-Benz has now built 5 million Sprinter vans

For the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter, this has been a marathon, not a sprint. The popular van has just racked up its five-millionth example made.

First launched in 1995, the Sprinter has progressed through three different generations, and helped transform the perception of van performance along the way.

Now, as the Sprinter reaches its 30th anniversary, the Mercedes-Benz facility in Charleston, South Carolina, has reached the production milestone.

Demonstrating how much the Sprinter has changed during the past three decades, the five-millionth model was an electric eSprinter, destined for work with FedEx.

Changing the image of van life

Replacing the aging T1 van when it hit the market in 1995, the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter quickly developed a reputation for its surprising turn of speed – by van standards, at least.

An aerodynamic design and powerful engines, plus features such as ABS brakes and electronic stability control, proved a commercial vehicle could deliver car-like pace and safety.

Originally marketed in the United States under the Freightliner brand name, then later badged as a Dodge thanks to the DaimlerChrysler merger, the Sprinter has secured an important foothold in North America.

Opened in 2006, Charleston is the only Mercedes-Benz van facility in the United States. It now employs more than 1,600 people to manufacture the Sprinter and eSprinter.

An enduring symbol of success

Along with being made in the United States, the third-generation Sprinter is also assembled at Mercedes-Benz facilities in both Dusseldorf and Ludwigsfelde in Germany.

More than 1,000 different variants of the latest model can be configured, including nine different powertrain options.

Thomas Klein, head of Mercedes-Benz Vans, said: “The global production of five million Sprinter vans and the celebration of the model’s 30th anniversary is a testament to its enduring success.

“This milestone reflects the dedication of our teams, the trust of our customers, and the continuous evolution of a vehicle that has defined the large van segment for three decades. We are proud of this legacy and excited for the future as we continue to drive progress in the van industry.”

ALSO READ:

New Kia PV5 electric van is stylish, clever and great value

Mercedes-AMG GT APXGP Edition is inspired by new F1 movie

Flying car takes off: production-ready model in Beverly Hills debut