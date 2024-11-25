World Rally Championship ditches hybrid power for 2025

The World Rally Championship (WRC) organisers have announced that they will abandon the use of hybrid powertrains for the 2025 season.

Following a decision of the FIA World Motor Sport Council, the WRC has confirmed that top-tier Rally1 cars will no longer have to use a standard 100kW plug-in hybrid system.

Instead, the use of 100 percent sustainable fuel is said to be sufficient to ensure the WRC can meet environmental commitments.

This follows a similar decision taken by the British Touring Car Championship earlier this month, with the UK race series also removing hybrid assistance for next year.

Batteries not included

The WRC launched plug-in hybrid power as part of a raft of changes introduced with the Rally1 formula in 2022.

The setup consists of a 100kW electric motor and 3.9kWh battery pack, both supplied by Compact Dynamics. Plug-in hybrid tech meant the WRC Rally1 cars could travel on battery power alone in specific liaison zones, and also deploy an additional electric boost during rally stages.

However, incidents at this year’s Acropolis Rally in Greece led Compact Dynamics to adjust the safety guidelines stating when the 750-volt hybrid systems have to be removed from a vehicle and repaired at the factory.

This led to concern about the costs of having to return hybrid units for repairs more frequently, which could become a burden on WRC teams.

Rallying ‘more fun to watch’

The WRC has therefore discontinued hybrid systems in a bid to assuage the worries of teams. It also promises that next year’s Rally1 cars will be more fun to watch.

To ensure the 2025-spec vehicles maintain the same power-to-weight ratio as this year’s contenders, the minimum weight permitted will be reduced from 1,260kg to 1,180kg. A larger-diameter air restrictor will increase power outputs, too.

Revealing that the WRC organisers have considered this move for some time, a Ford Puma Rally1 car without a hybrid system was entered into Rally Poland in June this year. Mārtiṇš Sesk ran with ballast in place of the hybrid unit, finishing fifth overall.

Making the WRC stronger

At present, the flagship Rally1 class of the WRC has only Toyota and Hyundai competing as manufacturers, plus the M-Sport team operating with factory support from Ford.

The FIA says removing hybrid power should reduce running costs for teams, and make it easier for drivers to transition to the top class of competition.

FIA chief technical and safety officer Xavier Mestelan-Pinon said: “Following extensive dialogue with key stakeholders, it became clear that continuing to use the plug-in hybrid units provided under the existing supplier agreement was no longer in the best interests of the FIA World Rally Championship.

“We can now move forward in full confidence that the WRC becomes even better and stronger, with developments that are in line with the working perspective for the 2027 technical regulations.”

