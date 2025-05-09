Lotus honours F1 champion Jim Clark with special edition Emira

A new special edition Lotus Emira sports car pays tribute to a true legend of motorsport. The Emira Clark Edition honours the life and successes of the late Jim Clark, taking inspiration from his greatest season of racing.

Regarded as one of the most talented and versatile drivers ever, Jim Clark won both the Formula One World Championship and the Indianapolis 500 in 1965. He remains the only driver to have achieved this double in the same year.

Marking the 60th anniversary of Clark’s greatest year, the Emira Clark Edition boasts a variety of special features inspired by the Scottish racer.

Honouring a motorsport hero

A combination of Clark Racing Green paintwork with a yellow body stripe is a direct reference to the Lotus Type 38 – the car used by Clark to win the 1965 Indianapolis 500.

A hand-painted yellow pinstripe runs along the side of the Emira. ‘Clark Edition’ branding on its doors references the logo used by Jim Clark on his own racing cars. Yellow exhaust tailpipes and a machined aluminium fuel filler cap are included, too.

On the inside, the driver’s seat is finished in bright red leather and Alcantara, with the passenger seat in contrasting black. Red Alcantara is also found on the steering wheel, paying further homage to the classic Lotus Type 38.

Further retro touches include wooden gear knob, plus commemorative badges that feature Jim Clark’s personalised tartan from Lochcarron, Scotland.

Only 60 cars to be made

With the range-topping Emira as its starting point, the Clark Edition is powered by a 400hp supercharged 3.5-litre Toyota V6. This is combined with a six-speed manual gearbox and a limited-slip differential.

Announced at the 2025 Miami Grand Prix, the Emira Clark Edition will be limited to 60 examples, and only sold in selected markets around the world.

Each car comes with numbered carbon fibre treadplates, plus a hand-crafted leather holdall with unique Clark Edition branding.

To celebrate one of the most important years in Lotus history, and a truly iconic driver, the Emira Clark Edition will cost £115,000.

