Volkswagen Golf GTI Edition 50 claims new Nurburgring lap record

The Volkswagen Golf GTI Edition 50 has set a new Nurburgring Nordschleife lap record for front-wheel-drive cars.

With a time of seven minutes and 44.523 seconds around the famous 12.9-mile circuit, the Golf GTI Edition 50 beat the previous record held by the Honda Civic Type R.

Developed with the Nordschleife in mind, Volkswagen revealed the Golf GTI Edition 50 at a special celebratory event during last year’s Nurburgring 24 Hours race.

A pre-production version of the Edition 50 claimed the record for the fastest Volkswagen around the Nurburgring last year.

German racing driver Benny Leuchter was back behind the wheel for this latest run, shaving almost two seconds from his previous time in the hot hatch.

The ultimate Volkswagen Golf GTI

Volkswagen has created celebratory versions of the GTI before, but the Edition 50 is much more than just a set of anniversary badges and new alloy wheels.

Instead, its ‘EA888 evo4 LK3’ 2.0-litre engine has been tuned to develop 325hp, alongside a substantial 310lb ft of torque. These figures make it the most powerful production Golf GTI ever, with an electronically controlled limited-slip differential to calm the front axle.

A top speed of 168mph also sees the Edition 50 claim the title of being the fastest Golf GTI to date, with a 0-62mph time of 5.3 seconds.

Volkswagen included a special ‘Nurburgring’ setting among the car’s drive modes, optimising the GTI to tackle the 73 twists and turns of the Nordschleife.

The record run was performed with the optional GTI Performance package fitted. Ticking this box ups the price of the £48,075 GTI Edition 50 by a further £3,675.

‘More than just an anniversary model’

Adding the GTI Performance pack sees the car’s suspension lowered by 5mm, a lightweight titanium exhaust system added, and a set of 19-inch forged alloy wheels fitted.

The latter come wrapped in semi-slick Bridgestone Potenza Race tyres, which should make a big difference around the Nurburgring.

Having raced and tested many different Volkswagens at the ‘Ring, Benny Leuchter is very familiar with the German circuit. “The Nordschleife is unique with its bends, very different sections, bumps and even jumps,” he noted.

“And the same is true for this GTI: with impressive power, a very neutral set-up and at the same time the ability to take any bumps in its stride.

“The Golf GTI Edition 50 is therefore more than just an anniversary model. It shows what performance in the compact segment can feel like when technical expertise, passion and 50 years of GTI history come together.”

Volkswagen will only produce the Edition 50 during its anniversary year of 2026, so act quickly if you want to grab a record-breaking hot hatch.

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