UK prices for Peugeot E-208 GTI hot hatch revealed

Peugeot used the backdrop of the 24 Hours of Le Mans to confirm full prices and specifications for its forthcoming E-208 GTI.

The electric hot hatchback deliberately channels the spirit of past Peugeot models, in particular the iconic 205 GTI.

It becomes the first EV to wear a Peugeot Sport badge. Electric rivals will include the Alpine A290 and Abarth 500e, along with the new Volkswagen ID. Polo GTI.

The latter looks set to reignite the classic ‘Peugeot vs. Volkswagen’ battle for hot hatch dominance, taking enthusiasts back to the 1980s.

However, Peugeot Sport seems likely to take first blood, with the E-208 GTI’s performance figures already confirmed as better than predicted.

The new EV hot hatch champion?

Powering the E-208 GTI is an electric motor that delivers 281hp and 244lb ft of torque. If those numbers sound familiar, that’s because they are identical to the platform-sharing Vauxhall Corsa GSE.

Deploying its power through a limited-slip differential, the front-wheel-drive E-208 GTI will scrabble from 0-62mph in only 5.5 seconds. This is 0.2 seconds faster than Peugeot first envisaged, and 1.3 seconds quicker than a Volkswagen ID. Polo GTI.

A 51kWh battery pack is shared with the regular E-208, although cooling is improved for peak performance. Eco-oriented Hankook Ventus S1 Evo3 tyres mean the Peugeot can cover an official range of 233 miles.

Enthusiasts are more likely to be interested in the optional Michelin Pilot Sport 4S performance tyres, however, even if they reduce the car’s range to 219 miles.

Upgraded Peugeot Sport brakes, lowered suspension and a widened track ensure all the hot hatchback boxes are ticked.

Channeling the spirit of the 205 GTI

On the outside, Peugeot has been relatively restrained with the bodykit for the E-208 GTI. Its 18-inch alloy wheels are a deliberate nod to the 205 GTI’s Speedline rims.

A new front bumper boasts red trim, and sets a theme that continues across the wheelarches, brake calipers and rear spoiler.

Customers have a choice of seven different paint colours, including classic red, black and white GTI hues, along with grey and even yellow as options.

The interior is a tribute to the 205 GTI, with red used for the carpets, floor mats and seatbelts. Red stitching can be found on the compact steering wheel, dashboard and door panels, while the sports seats also have red trim.

Should you require more red, it is one of the choices for the ambient lighting – and is also the backdrop colour for the E-208 GTI’s digital displays.

E-208 GTI ready to order this summer

UK prices for the retro-tastic E-208 GTi will start from £34,995, making it competitive with the Alpine A290 and Mini John Cooper Works Electric.

The regular E-208 qualifies for a £1,500 discount, courtesy of the UK Government’s Electric Car Grant scheme, so there is a strong chance the GTI will benefit from the same.

Its warranty is valid for up to eight years or 100,000 miles, with the battery pack covered for the same duration.

Order books for the Peugeot E-208 GTI will open later this summer. Enthusiasts can register their interest at Peugeot dealers now, to ensure they are near the front of the queue.

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