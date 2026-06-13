You can now book tours of Bentley’s visitor centre in Crewe

Members of the public can now visit Bentley’s CW1 House visitor centre, an experience previously only offered to the marque’s customers.

Located next to the Bentley factory in Crewe, CW1 House hosts a regularly changing display of modern and classic models from the British luxury brand.

As part of a commitment to making Bentley more accessible to a wider audience, CW1 House is now open during business hours for visitors.

In addition, Bentley is also now offering paid-for hosted tours, which include the chance to see some of the most significant cars from the marque’s heritage collection.

See the icons of Bentley history

Beginning in the CW1 House visitor centre, the bookable tours begin with a barista-made coffee, before embarking on a detailed introduction to the cars on display.

Expert hosts will guide groups of up to 12 enthusiasts on the tour, giving them plenty of opportunities to ask questions about Bentley history and craftsmanship.

CW1 House hosts more than just cars, though, with important artefacts and memorabilia also on show. This includes trophies from the 24 Hours of Le Mans race, last won outright by Bentley in 2003.

As part of the guided tour, fans will have exclusive access to Lineage, which houses Bentley’s priceless heritage collection, including cars that are rarely seen in public.

Amongst the vehicles housed in Lineage are the legendary pre-war Blower Bentley racing cars, which dominated at Le Mans during the 1920s.

Bringing Bentley to a wider audience

Guided tours will be offered on selected weekdays, and must be booked in advance. Tickets for the experience cost from £20.

The expansion of CW1 House, and opening it to the public, is only part of Bentley’s plans to improve the visitor experience at its Crewe headquarters.

Allowing access to the wider factory site will come next, along with giving existing Bentley customers their own private space to use.

Wayne Bruce, director of visitor experience and heritage at Bentley Motors, said: “Opening our doors to a wider audience marks an exciting new chapter for Bentley. CW1 House and Lineage have been created to offer a truly immersive experience of our brand, from our rich heritage to our vision for the future.

“We are delighted to now welcome members of the public to Crewe, giving them the opportunity to explore our world of craftsmanship, innovation and luxury first-hand.”

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