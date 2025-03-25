Peugeot unveils ‘motorsport-inspired’ Expert Sport van

Peugeot has revealed a racy new Sport version of its Expert van, creating a rival for the MS-RT range of modified Ford Transits.

The French marque says it took inspiration from a ‘rich motorsport pedigree’, but clearly used its recent racing history as a starting point for the Expert Sport van.

That means you won’t find the red, navy blue, yellow and light blue livery worn by competition Peugeots of old, but rather the modern eye-searing shade of Kryptonite green.

This colour has appeared on Peugeot’s 9X8 Le Mans hypercar, along with road-going performance models such as the 508 Peugeot Sport Engineered.

Mean, green, load-carrying machine

For the Expert Sport’s bodywork, Peugeot adds a deeper front splitter, side skirts with integrated protective front mudguards, and a revised rear bumper.

A new rear spoiler is also painted in Kryptonite green. However, there is no word from Peugeot on whether it increases downforce when circling the city ring road.

A set of bespoke 18-inch alloy wheels are shod with high-load-capacity Nankang tyres, with more Kryptonite green used for the exterior badges, front grille and large side stripes.

Inside, the Expert Sport’s seats are finished in black ‘eco-leather’ with, of course, Krytonite green contrast stitching.

Choose diesel or electric power

Peugeot has fitted the Expert Sport with more equipment than the regular ‘Asphalt’ model. Dual-zone climate control, keyless entry and start, and wireless smartphone charging are all standard on this motorsport model.

Buyers get a choice between Ice White or Titanium Grey exterior colours, and can have the Expert Sport in either Panel Van or Crew Van body styles.

Similar to the Vauxhall Vivaro GS, the Expert Sport comes with either a 180hp 2.0-litre diesel engine or a 136hp electric motor.

Available to order soon, the diesel Expert Sport starts from £42,675 excluding VAT. Going electric elevates the starting price to £48,315 excluding VAT, but with the Plug-in Vehicle Grant applied.

