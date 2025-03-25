Peugeot unveils ‘motorsport-inspired’ Expert Sport van

Paying homage to Peugeot’s on-track exploits, including at Le Mans, the Expert Sport van could shave vital seconds off your delivery round.

John Redfern
John Redfern
Peugeot Expert Sport Van

Peugeot has revealed a racy new Sport version of its Expert van, creating a rival for the MS-RT range of modified Ford Transits. 

The French marque says it took inspiration from a ‘rich motorsport pedigree’, but clearly used its recent racing history as a starting point for the Expert Sport van. 

That means you won’t find the red, navy blue, yellow and light blue livery worn by competition Peugeots of old, but rather the modern eye-searing shade of Kryptonite green

This colour has appeared on Peugeot’s 9X8 Le Mans hypercar, along with road-going performance models such as the 508 Peugeot Sport Engineered.

Mean, green, load-carrying machine

Peugeot Expert Sport Van

For the Expert Sport’s bodywork, Peugeot adds a deeper front splitter, side skirts with integrated protective front mudguards, and a revised rear bumper.

A new rear spoiler is also painted in Kryptonite green. However, there is no word from Peugeot on whether it increases downforce when circling the city ring road

A set of bespoke 18-inch alloy wheels are shod with high-load-capacity Nankang tyres, with more Kryptonite green used for the exterior badges, front grille and large side stripes. 

Inside, the Expert Sport’s seats are finished in black ‘eco-leather’ with, of course, Krytonite green contrast stitching.

Choose diesel or electric power

Peugeot Expert Sport Van

Peugeot has fitted the Expert Sport with more equipment than the regular ‘Asphalt’ model. Dual-zone climate control, keyless entry and start, and wireless smartphone charging are all standard on this motorsport model.

Buyers get a choice between Ice White or Titanium Grey exterior colours, and can have the Expert Sport in either Panel Van or Crew Van body styles. 

Similar to the Vauxhall Vivaro GS, the Expert Sport comes with either a 180hp 2.0-litre diesel engine or a 136hp electric motor. 

Available to order soon, the diesel Expert Sport starts from £42,675 excluding VAT. Going electric elevates the starting price to £48,315 excluding VAT, but with the Plug-in Vehicle Grant applied.

ALSO READ:

Number of vans on UK roads has doubled since 1998

New Morgan Supersport is here to take on the Porsche 911. Yes, really…

Ciao, Abarth 600e: hot Italian SUV arrives in the UK

Related Articles

John Redfern
John Redfern
U.S. Editor with a love of all things Americana. Woodgrain-clad station wagons and ridiculous muscle cars a speciality.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest news

New Aston Martin Vanquish Volante turns up the V12 volume

John Redfern - 0
Celebrating 60 years of Aston Martin’s Volante nameplate, the new open-top Vanquish might be the ultimate in automotive hedonism.

Best electric cars to buy in 2025

Motoring Research team - 1
We name the best electric cars you can buy this year, including the Audi RS E-Tron GT, Kia EV3 and Lotus Emeya.

Volkswagen to reveal Golf GTI 50th Anniversary special edition

John Redfern - 0
Volkswagen will preview its celebratory Golf GTI 50th Anniversary model at this year’s Nurburgring 24 Hour race in Germany.

Leapmotor EVs arrive in the UK, priced from £199 a month

John Redfern - 0
Chinese startup EV brand Leapmotor, which has partnered with Stellantis, has launched its first two electric vehicles in the UK..