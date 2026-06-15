Tolman gives Ford Escort XR3i the restomod treatment

With its latest restomod commission, Tolman Motorsport has transformed a classic Ford Escort XR3i into a thoroughly updated hot hatchback

Rugby-based Tolman has developed a reputation for enhancing classic hot hatches, notably its reimagined Peugeot 205 GTI – which even made an appearance on Top Gear.

Other projects have included a Mini Cooper S, along with a stunning restoration of a DC2-generation Honda Integra Type R.

Tolman has previously tackled the earlier, carburretor-fuelled Mk3 Escort XR3, but its new commission involved the fuel-injected, Mk4 version of Ford’s once-popular hatchback.

More than 1,600 hours of work

Work on the Ford began in 2022, with Tolman Motorsport sourcing an unmolested donor car with Diamond White paintwork.

Even this XR3i required extensive work to ensure its bodywork and chassis were perfect, with a complete restoration needed to remove all corrosion.

Rust around the sunroof proved particularly challenging, with no replacement panels available that included the sunroof aperture. As a result, Tolman opted to develop its own laser-cut jig, forming a bespoke roof panel with the correct cut-out.

Generous amounts of corrosion protection and underseal were applied to the completed bodywork, making it far better protected than when the XR3i first left the factory.

It all contributed to the incredible 1,600 man-hours dedicated to the project in total.

Increasing power by 50 percent

Although the XR3i’s naturally aspirated 1.6-litre CVH engine may not be particularly well-regarded amongst enthusiasts, Tolman believed it was important to retain the correct motor to maximise the feeling of originality.

However, a Zetec 16-valve head, upgraded pistons and rods, revised engine management and a modified RS1600i cam cover have transformed the humble CVH block. A new stainless steel exhaust finished the job.

Peak power of 150hp makes for an almost 50 percent gain compared to the original engine’s 105hp output, with torque increased to 120lb ft to transform the driving experience.

Parts taken from the Escort RS1600i homologation model were used to enhance the suspension, which incorporates Bilstein dampers and bespoke anti-roll bars.

Tolman has even crafted 15-inch versions of the famous ‘Dog Leg’ alloy wheels, creating room for bigger AP Racing brakes and boosting the choice of modern performance tyres.

Preserving classic memories

The near-endless number of detailed changes made by Tolman to the XR3i include everything from LED headlights to stainless-steel brake lines.

Tolman has kept the interior original, with its Daytona cloth trim and familiar heated front windscreen retained. However, it gains a modernised Blaupunkt DAB radio, along with new alarm, engine immobiliser and tracker.

“The XR3i was hugely popular at the time, which means many people have an affinity with them,” said company founder Chris Tolman.

“But revisiting one today would be underwhelming. So just as with the 205 GTI, we’ve applied our knowledge to make it drive the way you think you remember the original driving, while looking essentially like the one you yearned for. Balancing a desire to preserve the DNA of the original while meaningfully improving it made this a particularly challenging project.

“It would have been easier to slot in modern running gear in a restored shell, but the experience and emotional connection the customer came to us to replicate would have been lost. We’ve got two more commission projects this year as we find more customers want a more personal restomod”.

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